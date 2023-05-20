Steven MacLean thrilled to secure safety for St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steven MacLean thrilled to secure safety for St Johnstone

By Press Association
Steven MacLean (PA)
Steven MacLean (PA)

St Johnstone interim boss Steven MacLean was thrilled to see his side secure their cinch Premiership safety with a crucial 1-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Rugby Park.

Saints captain Liam Gordon headed home the only goal of the game after 11 minutes and the hosts would be reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half time following a poorly-timed challenge by David Watson.

MacLean, who has collected seven points from his four matches in charge was quick to pay tribute to previous manager Callum Davidson and revealed the former McDiarmid Park gaffer had been in touch to offer his congratulations in the aftermath of securing their survival.

“I’m delighted for everyone at the football club, from the chairman, his dad, the supporters, the players and even Callum who was the first person that text,” he said.

“I’m delighted for everyone concerned – I was confident. I challenged the players before the game and asked them where they wanted to be in eight days’ time, in the play-off or safe?

“It’s not just about me – it’s about everybody concerned with this football club.

“I want to win every game, we’ll enjoy tonight – the aim was to stay up and that’s us safe now, but we want to go finish on a high.”

Despite having led the Perth side to safety, MacLean insists that he has yet to ponder what the future holds for him at Saints.

He hopes to have a sit down with club chairman Geoff Brown early next week but remains focused on finishing the season in style.

“I’m expecting a sleep tonight,” MacLean added. “I’m delighted and just thinking about the next game.

“I’ve not really thought about it (getting the managerial role on a permanent basis) to be honest – I’ve just thought about winning games of football.

“I’ll speak to the chairman and what will be will be.”

Derek McInnes was frustrated as his side passed up an opportunity to move clear of the relegation dogfight.

Defeat for Killie leaves them in 10th spot, one point above Ross County in the relegation play-off position and three ahead of Dundee United at the foot of the table.

Kilmarnock will now face their relegation rivals in their final two league fixtures, starting with a trip to Tannadice on Wednesday before hosting Ross County on the final day.

“We missed an opportunity today, a few weeks ago we thought we were playing for 10th really,” McInnes said.

“We spoke to the players about tenth was first in our league table – it was Ross County, Dundee United and ourselves.

“St Johnstone in recent weeks have come back to us a wee bit and we had the opportunity to go ninth.

“There’s no grey area now, we knew by not winning the game it would add to the pressures and the pressure is there clearly.”

