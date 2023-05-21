Katie Taylor eager for rematch after decision loss to Chantelle Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Taylor eager for rematch after decision loss to Chantelle Cameron

By Press Association
Chantelle Cameron celebrates defeating Katie Taylor for the undisputed Super-Lightweight World Titles at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. Picture date: Saturday May 20, 2023. (Damien Eagers, PA)
Katie Taylor is looking towards a rematch with Chantelle Cameron in autumn after losing her first ever fight on Saturday night in Dublin.

Cameron, who is yet to lose a fight, defended her undisputed light-welterweight title with the 10-round fight scored a 95-95 draw, and 96-94, 96-94 in favour of Cameron.

A disappointed Katie Taylor told DAZN after the bout that she has already set her sights on the rematch.

“I’m not sure [if it was a close fight] I’d have to look back it at,” she said.

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron – 3Arena
“Congratulations to Chantelle and thank you for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to the rematch.

“I wasn’t surprised how fast she was. I expected everything that came my way but I just came up short tonight. I look forward to next time facing her.

“I knew it was a close fight, every round was close but this is boxing.”

Cameron told DAZN after the fight that she wants more belts.

She said: “I was petrified. I’ve seen results go the other way in the past. It was a close fight and Katie is a great boxer, pound-for-pound the best.

“My strength is putting the pressure on. I don’t mind getting hit so my corner let me off the leash.

“I beat McCaskill at 147 last fight and now I’ve just beat another undisputed champion. I’m sick of keeping my belts, I want to go for more belts.”

Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron – 3Arena
Chantelle Cameron celebrates in the ring after her victory (Damien Eagers/ PA)

Promoter Eddie Hearn said on DAZN that there will be a second fight.

“I want to congratulate Katie and Chantelle for showing us what boxing is all about,” he said.

“It was a fight that could have gone either way but I think the result was right.

“There is a rematch clause and we want to do it again in the autumn. There’s only one thing on Katie’s mind and that is a rematch.”

