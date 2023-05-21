Katie Taylor eager for rematch after decision loss to Chantelle Cameron

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Katie Taylor is looking towards a rematch with Chantelle Cameron in autumn after losing her first ever fight on Saturday night in Dublin.

Cameron, who is yet to lose a fight, defended her undisputed light-welterweight title with the 10-round fight scored a 95-95 draw, and 96-94, 96-94 in favour of Cameron.

A disappointed Katie Taylor told DAZN after the bout that she has already set her sights on the rematch.

“I’m not sure [if it was a close fight] I’d have to look back it at,” she said.

Katie Taylor (right) in action against Chantelle Cameron at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland (Damien Eagers/ PA)

“Congratulations to Chantelle and thank you for this opportunity. I’m looking forward to the rematch.

“I wasn’t surprised how fast she was. I expected everything that came my way but I just came up short tonight. I look forward to next time facing her.

“I knew it was a close fight, every round was close but this is boxing.”

Cameron told DAZN after the fight that she wants more belts.

She said: “I was petrified. I’ve seen results go the other way in the past. It was a close fight and Katie is a great boxer, pound-for-pound the best.

“My strength is putting the pressure on. I don’t mind getting hit so my corner let me off the leash.

“I beat McCaskill at 147 last fight and now I’ve just beat another undisputed champion. I’m sick of keeping my belts, I want to go for more belts.”

Chantelle Cameron celebrates in the ring after her victory (Damien Eagers/ PA)

Promoter Eddie Hearn said on DAZN that there will be a second fight.

“I want to congratulate Katie and Chantelle for showing us what boxing is all about,” he said.

“It was a fight that could have gone either way but I think the result was right.

“There is a rematch clause and we want to do it again in the autumn. There’s only one thing on Katie’s mind and that is a rematch.”