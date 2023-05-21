Callum McGregor looking to Hibernian visit for Celtic to resume winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Callum McGregor looking to Hibernian visit for Celtic to resume winning ways

By Press Association
Celtic’s Callum McGregor (left) looks forward to visit to Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor (left) looks forward to visit to Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum McGregor is looking to Wednesday’s visit to Hibernian to get back to winning ways following Celtic’s 2-2 draw against spirited St Mirren on Saturday.

The Hoops captain’s late strike secured a point for the cinch Premiership champions against Stephen Robinson’s side who had twice taken the lead at Parkhead.

Buddies forward Curtis Main scored either side of a Kyogo Furuhashi leveller to give the visitors a shock interval lead.

Main could have scored another three times after the break albeit Celtic had chances too before McGregor curled in a shot from the edge of the box in the 81st minute but ultimately, it was two points dropped for Celtic after losing to Old Firm rivals Rangers at Ibrox the previous week.

Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Easter Road in midweek before the final league game at home to Aberdeen next Saturday with the Scottish Cup final against Championship outfit Inverness at Hampden Park on June 3, where the Parkhead club will look to clinch the domestic treble.

Speaking to Celtic TV, McGregor said: “You think when we get the equaliser we can go and get the winner – we had a couple of good chances but we didn’t put them away.

“We gave ourselves so much work to do when you have to chase the game like that.

“It becomes frantic at that point and you get a bit more uptight and tense in the final third and you maybe lose a little bit of quality.

“The good thing is that you have another game in three days and it gives you a chance to try and rectify the result previously.

“We have to recover now and go full steam for Wednesday and then Saturday.

“We can’t start games like that and give ourselves work to do.

“We need to learn quickly from that and we have three really important games to go and we need to be at it now.”

After losing a late goal to Hearts at home last week, Buddies boss Robinson watched his side get pegged back again for a 2-2 draw.

However, with two games remaining against Aberdeen and Rangers and his sixth-placed side two points behind Hibernian – who host the Ibrox side on Sunday lunchtime – the Northern Irishman has not given up on a European spot.

He said: “We have proved against Hearts, we were 20 seconds from three points.

“We proved against Celtic, we were 2-1 up and creating chances, (that) we shouldn’t fear anybody.

“They are human, they make mistakes and sometimes they play better than others, what I never get is a lack of intensity and effort from a fantastic group of boys.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks