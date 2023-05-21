Callum McGregor looking to Hibernian visit for Celtic to resume winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum McGregor is looking to Wednesday’s visit to Hibernian to get back to winning ways following Celtic’s 2-2 draw against spirited St Mirren on Saturday.

The Hoops captain’s late strike secured a point for the cinch Premiership champions against Stephen Robinson’s side who had twice taken the lead at Parkhead.

Buddies forward Curtis Main scored either side of a Kyogo Furuhashi leveller to give the visitors a shock interval lead.

Main could have scored another three times after the break albeit Celtic had chances too before McGregor curled in a shot from the edge of the box in the 81st minute but ultimately, it was two points dropped for Celtic after losing to Old Firm rivals Rangers at Ibrox the previous week.

Ange Postecoglou’s side travel to Easter Road in midweek before the final league game at home to Aberdeen next Saturday with the Scottish Cup final against Championship outfit Inverness at Hampden Park on June 3, where the Parkhead club will look to clinch the domestic treble.

Speaking to Celtic TV, McGregor said: “You think when we get the equaliser we can go and get the winner – we had a couple of good chances but we didn’t put them away.

“We gave ourselves so much work to do when you have to chase the game like that.

“It becomes frantic at that point and you get a bit more uptight and tense in the final third and you maybe lose a little bit of quality.

“The good thing is that you have another game in three days and it gives you a chance to try and rectify the result previously.

“We have to recover now and go full steam for Wednesday and then Saturday.

“We can’t start games like that and give ourselves work to do.

“We need to learn quickly from that and we have three really important games to go and we need to be at it now.”

After losing a late goal to Hearts at home last week, Buddies boss Robinson watched his side get pegged back again for a 2-2 draw.

However, with two games remaining against Aberdeen and Rangers and his sixth-placed side two points behind Hibernian – who host the Ibrox side on Sunday lunchtime – the Northern Irishman has not given up on a European spot.

He said: “We have proved against Hearts, we were 20 seconds from three points.

“We proved against Celtic, we were 2-1 up and creating chances, (that) we shouldn’t fear anybody.

“They are human, they make mistakes and sometimes they play better than others, what I never get is a lack of intensity and effort from a fantastic group of boys.”