Eighth place for Sir Mo Farah in Manchester in penultimate race of his career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Mo Farah’s farewell continued as he finished eighth in the Great Manchester Run 10K on Sunday, the penultimate race of his career.

Britain’s greatest distance runner posted a time of 29 minutes and 11 seconds as he took part in the event for the first time since winning it in 2018.

Farah had previously been in action at the London Marathon last month, finishing ninth.

And following his exploits on Sunday, the 40-year-old is now set to retire after featuring in September’s Great North Run.

Farah’s glittering career has seen him claim double Olympic gold over 5,000m and 10,000m at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, as well as six world titles.