Derek McInnes urging players to take responsibility as Kilmarnock chase survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes urging players to take responsibility as Kilmarnock chase survival

By Press Association
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hopes his side can secure safety in the coming days (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes hopes his side can secure safety in the coming days (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has urged his players to take responsibility ahead of a decisive week in their battle to avoid relegation.

Killie were beaten 1-0 at home by St Johnstone on Saturday and McInnes was left frustrated after seeing his team concede a goal from a set-piece, Saints captain Liam Gordon heading home after 11 minutes.

The Rugby Park outfit now head into their final two league fixtures lying 10th in the cinch Premiership – a point ahead of Ross County and three ahead of rock-bottom Dundee United.

Their last two matches see them travel to Tannadice to face United on Wednesday, before wrapping up their campaign with a home fixture against County.

“It’s not just effort and performance, to get results you need discipline, calmness, composure at the right times and need to keep that sense of what is in front of you,” McInnes said.

“There is also a sense of responsibility, and nothing illustrates responsibility more than set-plays.

“We need to go to Tannadice, we’ve beat them up there in the cup and they beat us in the league – so there’s a performance in us.

“A win there would do everyone the world of good, we need big performances and a lot of responsibility to try get the job done.

“Tenth is where we are, and we need to do so much to remain there.

“We’ve got it all to do clearly, but we want to make sure that on Sunday, coming here to play Ross County, that we are on the back of a positive result and it’s all to play for.”

McInnes admits that losses for both Dundee United and Ross County on Saturday came as a slight consolation in the aftermath of their defeat to St Johnstone.

It means that Kilmarnock’s fate remains in their own hands, and the Killie boss has set his sights on winning a three-way battle for survival.

“I deliberately didn’t know even when I addressed the players the scores for the other teams,” he added.

“You automatically assume that someone has gained on you but it’s another game down and two games to go.

“We’re sitting in 10th spot and as I said a few weeks ago, 10th is first for us.”

St Johnstone manager Steven MacLean heaped praise on the impact of Cammy Ballantyne in their crucial win at Kilmarnock.

The midfielder was handed his Premiership debut at Rugby Park, his first appearance for Saints since returning from a loan spell at Montrose in January.

“He’s been great all week and since I took over,” MacLean said.

“I showed him little bits and pieces on Friday morning and told him he was going to be playing, I don’t think he expected it to be honest.

“I’m delighted for him. I’m just disappointed his dad couldn’t get off work and his girlfriend wasn’t there but he was fantastic. It’s up to him to kick-on now.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks