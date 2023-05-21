Chelsea close in on fourth straight WSL title with victory over Arsenal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chelsea closed in on a fourth successive Women’s Super League title as first-half goals from Guro Reiten and skipper Magda Eriksson earned them a 2-0 home win over Arsenal.

Reiten put the Blues ahead with a 22nd-minute strike before Eriksson – who earlier in the week had announced she will be leaving the club at the end of the season – added a finish just before the break.

Katie McCabe had the chance to pull a goal back with a penalty on the hour but put it wide as Emma Hayes’ side went five points clear of Manchester United at the top.

United failing to win their penultimate game of season, the derby against Manchester City at Leigh Sports Village that kicks off at 6.45pm, would see Chelsea crowned champions, adding to the FA Cup they secured with victory over the Red Devils at Wembley last weekend.

Arsenal, three points behind United, are three clear of fourth-placed City in the race for Champions League football, with the top three sides qualifying.

The relegation fight will go to the final match of the season next Saturday after Leicester were beaten 2-1 by West Ham.

Leicester could have relegated Reading with victory but Sophie Howard’s own goal put the Hammers ahead and Dagny Brynjarsdottir made it two with a spot-kick.

A Chelsea fan celebrates during their victory over Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Ruby Mace was shown her second yellow card for the Foxes in added time but there was still time for Hannah Cain to pull one back from the penalty spot.

Rachel Daly extended her lead over Khadija Shaw in the race for the Golden Boot with another goal in Aston Villa’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Kirsty Hanson put Villa ahead in the seventh minute and the sides went into half-time level after Katie Stengel and Natasha Dowie scored in quick succession for Liverpool prior to Daly’s goal.

Stengel then put Liverpool ahead again in the 62nd minute but Hanson equalised eight minutes later.

Everton, who are assured of finishing above their city rivals in sixth, defeated Brighton 2-1.

Hanna Bennison scored an added-time winner after Brighton’s Katie Robinson had cancelled out Katja Snoeijs’ opener.