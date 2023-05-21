Another title for City – 5 things we learned in the Premier League this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City earned their third straight Premier League title as Arsenal faltered against Nottingham Forest, who earned a 1-0 win to secure top-flight safety.

Manchester United took another surge towards Champions League football and Brighton booked their spot in Europe next season with a win against Southampton.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at another action-packed weekend of top-flight football.

Celebrations for City as Arsenal lose out

Manchester City fans celebrate outside the Etihad (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for a third successive season after Arsenal lost 1-0 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The Gunners had spent 248 days at the top of the table and held an eight-point lead over City in March, but poor results saw Pep Guardiola’s side able to take advantage to seal their fifth title in six years with two games remaining.

With the title already secured, Guardiola made nine changes for Chelsea’s visit on Sunday, where Julian Alvarez’s goal ensured a straightforward 1-0 win for the treble-chasing side.

Forest safe in style

While Arsenal’s defeat grabbed the headlines, for Forest their victory against the Gunners was a huge sigh of relief as they secured top-flight football for another year.

Taiwo Awoniyi’s first-half goal was the difference to earn a huge three points which means Forest are unable to be caught by Southampton, Leeds, Leicester or Everton.

Many believed Steve Cooper’s side were destined for a return to the Championship throughout the season following an 11-game winless stretch towards the end of April, but three wins in their last five games ensure another year in the Premier League.

Champions League deciders

Casemiro’s goal saw Manchester United edge closer to Champions League football (Adam Davy/PA)

The race for Champions League football continued with Manchester United taking another step towards a top-four finish. Casemiro scored an incredible overhead kick as United earned a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, while Newcastle, who are tied on 69 points with United, play Leicester on Monday night.

Both sides just need one point each to qualify for the Champions League after Liverpool’s draw at Aston Villa saw the Anfield club’s top four hopes take a blow.

Seagulls secure Europe

Forza the European Seagulls. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WpqD13NgTW — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 21, 2023

Brighton booked an historic European spot for the first time in their history after beating already-relegated Southampton 3-1.

18-year-old Evan Ferguson scored twice in the first half to send the Seagulls into Europe and strengthen their place in sixth, meaning they all but secure Europa League football with a game in hand.

Brighton could still finish level on points with seventh-placed Aston Villa, who they play on the final day, but Villa would have to overcome a near-impossible goal difference to finish above the Seagulls.

Who’s for the drop?

Yerry Mina scored a late equaliser to hand Everton a vital point in the relegation race (Barrington Coombs/PA)

With Southampton’s relegation confirmed last weekend, two more teams are set to drop into the Championship next season. Forest secured safety, while Everton’s chances of survival were handed a big boost after they snatched a point deep into stoppage time against Wolves.

Yerry Mina’s last minute equaliser means the Toffees moved their points tally on to 33 points ahead of a final day showdown against Bournemouth.

They sit just one place above Leeds, who remain third from bottom after losing 3-1 to West Ham and come up against Tottenham next weekend, while Leicester face high-flying Newcastle on Monday ahead of a final day home match against the Hammers.