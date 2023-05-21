Nottinghamshire up to fourth in Division One after draw against Essex

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nottinghamshire up to fourth in Division One after draw against Essex

By Press Association
Alastair Cook scored 99 for Essex as they drew with Nottinghamshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship (Nick Potts/PA)
Alastair Cook scored 99 for Essex as they drew with Nottinghamshire in the LV= Insurance County Championship (Nick Potts/PA)

Nottinghamshire moved into fourth in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One table after drawing against Essex.

Having been 144 runs behind on the first innings, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook scored 99 alongside Tom Westley’s 95 to help Essex put on 362 for eight before declaring.

With the hosts set 219 to chase in 39 overs, Nottinghamshire were 97 for four, still 122 runs short of their target, when the sides agreed to call it a day with five of the scheduled overs unbowled.

In Division Two, Ajaz Patel finished with match figures of 10 for 209 as Durham cemented their position at the top with a 125-run triumph over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The hosts were bowled out for 300 before lunch despite Marcus Harris carrying his bat with an unbeaten 122 and putting on an eighth-wicket stand of 88 with Josh Shaw (44).

However, New Zealand Test left-arm spinner Patel was able to follow up his five for 113 in the first innings with five for 96 as Durham earned their fourth victory in six games.

Elsewhere, an extraordinary effort saw Glamorgan pile up a vast total of 737 to save their match against Sussex, which ended in a draw.

Michael Neser became the third century-maker of the innings, following Marnus Labuschagne and Kiran Carlson, as Glamorgan turned a first-innings deficit of 358 into a lead of 379 against the weakened hosts.

Any doubt about the outcome of the match had long gone by the time the players shook hands.

