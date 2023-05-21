Nottinghamshire up to fourth in Division One after draw against Essex

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nottinghamshire moved into fourth in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One table after drawing against Essex.

Having been 144 runs behind on the first innings, former England captain Sir Alastair Cook scored 99 alongside Tom Westley’s 95 to help Essex put on 362 for eight before declaring.

DRAW | With the match heading towards a draw, both teams shake hands and the points are shared. Nottinghamshire finish the session on 97/4, with Clarke ending on 42* and Mullaney on 11*. Watch Day Four highlights of #NOTESS with Trent Bridge Live 👉 https://t.co/QacbtLMizb pic.twitter.com/Wa6hWfytUi — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) May 21, 2023

With the hosts set 219 to chase in 39 overs, Nottinghamshire were 97 for four, still 122 runs short of their target, when the sides agreed to call it a day with five of the scheduled overs unbowled.

In Division Two, Ajaz Patel finished with match figures of 10 for 209 as Durham cemented their position at the top with a 125-run triumph over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

.@AjazP wraps up another victory with his 10th of the match 💪#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/NP0lcCqSqu — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 21, 2023

The hosts were bowled out for 300 before lunch despite Marcus Harris carrying his bat with an unbeaten 122 and putting on an eighth-wicket stand of 88 with Josh Shaw (44).

However, New Zealand Test left-arm spinner Patel was able to follow up his five for 113 in the first innings with five for 96 as Durham earned their fourth victory in six games.

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗪𝗡 After one over of the Sussex innings, the players shake hands on a draw 🤝 A monumental effort from the boys to salvage a draw from the match! Scoring our second-highest score ever of 7⃣3⃣7⃣ in the process! 👏#OhGlammyGlammy | #SUSvGLAM pic.twitter.com/O1M1n4lbRO — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 21, 2023

Elsewhere, an extraordinary effort saw Glamorgan pile up a vast total of 737 to save their match against Sussex, which ended in a draw.

Michael Neser became the third century-maker of the innings, following Marnus Labuschagne and Kiran Carlson, as Glamorgan turned a first-innings deficit of 358 into a lead of 379 against the weakened hosts.

Any doubt about the outcome of the match had long gone by the time the players shook hands.