Man Utd take WSL title race to final week after historic Manchester derby win

Manchester United scored a stoppage-time winner against 10-woman Manchester City to take the Women’s Super League title fight down to the final day.

Chelsea had put the pressure on their rivals as first-half goals from Guro Reiten and skipper Magda Eriksson earned them a 2-0 home win over Arsenal earlier in the day and a five-point advantage.

The Blues have reeled in previous leaders United and Marc Skinner’s side knew only a first WSL derby victory against their city rivals would be enough to take the fight to the final day next weekend.

Hayley Ladd fired in a long-range shot in only the second minute to give the hosts the lead and City were reduced to 10 players just before half-time when goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck brought down Nikita Parris.

But Filippa Angeldahl’s attempted cross flew over Mary Earps for an equaliser in the 68th minute, and City came close to winning it before Lucia Garcia poked in United’s second in the first minute of added time.

Earlier, Reiten put Chelsea ahead with a 22nd-minute strike before Eriksson – who earlier in the week had announced she will be leaving the club at the end of the season – added a finish just before the break.

Katie McCabe had the chance to pull a goal back with a penalty on the hour but put it wide.

Magdalena Eriksson scores Chelsea’s second (Steven Paston/PA)

Emma Hayes’ side can clinch a fourth successive title with victory over bottom side Reading next Saturday while United – who have clinched Champions League qualification for the first time – face Liverpool.

Defeats for Arsenal and fourth-placed City mean the Gunners stay three points clear – with a much better goal difference – in the race for the third Champions League qualifying spot.

The relegation fight will go to the final match of the season after Leicester were beaten 2-1 by West Ham.

Leicester could have relegated Reading with victory but Sophie Howard’s own goal put the Hammers ahead and Dagny Brynjarsdottir made it two with a spot-kick.

Ruby Mace was shown her second yellow card for the Foxes in added time but there was still time for Hannah Cain to pull one back from the penalty spot.

A Chelsea fan celebrates during their victory over Arsenal (Steven Paston/PA)

Rachel Daly extended her lead over Khadija Shaw in the race for the Golden Boot with another goal in Aston Villa’s 3-3 draw with Liverpool.

Kirsty Hanson put Villa ahead in the seventh minute and the sides went into half-time level after Katie Stengel and Natasha Dowie scored in quick succession for Liverpool prior to Daly’s goal.

Stengel then put Liverpool ahead again in the 62nd minute but Hanson equalised eight minutes later.

Everton, who are assured of finishing above their city rivals in sixth, defeated Brighton 2-1.

Hanna Bennison scored an added-time winner after Brighton’s Katie Robinson had cancelled out Katja Snoeijs’ opener.