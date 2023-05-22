Stuart Kettlewell addresses transfer situation in wake of Louis Moult comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Stuart Kettlewell addresses transfer situation in wake of Louis Moult comments

By Press Association
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell knows his side’s transfer situation may not depend on them (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell knows his side’s transfer situation may not depend on them (Steve Welsh/PA)

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell stressed that only external decisions could give him any more scope in the transfer market as he addressed comments from former Fir Park striker Louis Moult.

Moult declared in an interview in the Herald on Saturday that he had “unfinished business” at Motherwell after his return to the club was undermined by injury.

The striker, who previously had a hugely successful spell at Motherwell between 2015-18, cut short a season-long loan in January after undergoing a procedure on his ankle after making only one start this season and scoring his 51st goal for the club.

Moult, 31, is now a free agent after being released by Burton Albion and stressed he had been back fit and training for about 12 weeks.

Kettlewell said: “I’ve seen the article. I don’t really know Louis too well. I had only a couple of weeks here with him, he was obviously carrying an injury.

“He’s a guy that has got an amazing record and is loved by the supporters here but I don’t think Louis was saying there was anything happening.

“It was about his relationship with the football club, his past, and obviously there was a frustration that he wasn’t able to offer too much in terms of being on the park with the injury he was carrying.

“I don’t think there is anything in the story to read too much between the lines.”

That situation could theoretically change with Kevin van Veen naturally attracting interest after scoring 27 goals this season ahead of Wednesday’s penultimate cinch Premiership contest at Livingston.

Jonathan Obika, Jack Aitchison and Mikael Mandron’s contracts expire at the end of the season while Connor Shields has a year left on his deal following his return from a loan at Queen’s Park.

Kettlewell said: “Obviously we find ourselves in a position where I am happy with the squad but I think everybody knows that there might be obvious changes there with guys who are out of contract and other people being interested in our players.

“It becomes my job to make sure Motherwell have the strongest group of players with the finance you have.

“I’m sorry to keep going on about money but it does come down to a situation where you can be hamstrung by what you have to put out there and contracts that are already on offer and the guys that are already under contract.

“I have touched on it that at this stage it is kind of maxed out for season.

“So how that transpires over the next couple of weeks is probably going to be down to decisions from players, decisions maybe of other football clubs, whether they are offering money for our players.

“That’s not to say that Motherwell will accept that but those are the types of situations that will change the personnel that we have at our football club.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks