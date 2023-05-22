Mark Cavendish: A look at the highlights from a stunning cycling career

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Cavendish piled up 161 victories on the road to go with world titles on the track over the course of his illustrious career.

His 34 career Tour de France stage wins are equalled only by Eddy Merckx, while his 53 Grand Tour stage victories put him third in the all-time standings.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of his career highlights.

2005

Mark Cavendish and Rob Hayles (left) after winning the 2005 Madison world title (PA)

Won the first of his Madison world titles on the track, partnering Rob Hayles after replacing the injured Geraint Thomas.

2006

Took gold in the scratch race at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne.

2007

Moved up to what is now the WorldTour level on the road and took a breakthrough victory at Scheldeprijs.

Finished the season with 11 victories, equalling Alessandro Petacchi’s record for a debut campaign.

2008

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins celebrate after winning Madison gold in Manchester (Gareth Copley/PA)

Took a second Madison world title, this time with Bradley Wiggins, in Manchester.

Won four stages of the Tour de France and two stages of the Giro d’Italia

2009

Became the second Briton to win a Monument with victory in Milan-Sanremo

Won six stages of the Tour, and wore the leader’s jersey for two days at the Giro after taking four stages.

2010

Won five stages of the Tour.

Wore the leader’s red jersey for two stages of the Vuelta a Espana and won the points classification after taking four stages.

2011

Mark Cavendish wears the rainbow jersey after winning in Copenhagen (John Giles/PA)

Became the second British road race world champion after Tom Simpson with victory in Copenhagen

Won five stages of the Tour de France along with the points classification. Wore the leader’s jersey at the Giro and won three stages.

2012

Won three Tour stages, and three stages of the Giro, wearing the leader’s pink jersey for three days.

2013

Won two Tour stage and five Giro stages, wearing the leader’s pink jersey for one day.

Became British national champion.

2015

Won one stage of the Tour.

2016

Mark Cavendish wears the yellow jersey prior to stage of two of the 2016 Tour de France (Ian Parker/PA)

Won four stages of the Tour, wearing the leader’s yellow jersey for the first time after the opening stage and completing his set of wearing the leader’s jersey in all three grand tours.

Became Madison world champion for the third time, winning with Wiggins in London.

Won his first Olympic medal with silver in the omnium.

2021

Tasted victory for the first time in more than three years when he headed a bunch sprint across the line at the Tour of Turkey, the first of four stage wins at the race.

Followed up by winning the final stage of the Belgium Tour, before matching the Tour de France stage wins record when collecting the 34th of his career in Carcassonne on July 9.

2022

Won his 16th Giro d’Italia stage when he sprinted to victory on stage three in Hungary.

Added a second British road title to his career with success in Scotland in June.