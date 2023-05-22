Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Juventus docked 10 points with immediate effect over transfer irregularities

By Press Association
Juventus have been docked 10 points (Nick Potts/PA)
Juventus have been docked 10 points (Nick Potts/PA)

Juventus have been docked 10 points by the Italian football federation for irregularities in the club’s accounting.

The Serie A side were initially hit with a 15-point sanction in January, but the penalty was rescinded after an appeal.

The federation has now moved to issue a new punishment after the federal court of appeal intervened, meaning the club could miss out on European football next season.

The sanctions relate to the club having artificially inflated the value of players in their accounts using capital gains.

The appeal court, while upholding the charges against the club, acquitted officials Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio and Enrico Vellano of wrongdoing.

Former Tottenham sporting director Fabio Paratici, who performed the same role at Juventus from 2018-21, received a two-year global ban from football from FIFA in April over his part in the matter, forcing him to resign from his position at Spurs.

Fabio Paratici
Fabio Paratici resigned from his role at Tottenham last month (Mike Egerton/PA)

The club said in a statement that they had taken note of the ruling and reserved “the right to read the reasons to evaluate a possible appeal”.

They added that the decision “arouses great bitterness in the club and in its millions of supporters” who have found themselves “penalised by the application of sanctions that do not seem to take into account the principle of proportionality”.

The points deduction sees the club drop to seventh in the Serie A table, a point outside the European qualification places following a 4-1 defeat away to Empoli on Monday night.

