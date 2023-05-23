Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
England boosted before Ashes with Ollie Robinson given all-clear on ankle injury

By Press Association
Ollie Robinson will link up with England this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ollie Robinson will link up with England this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England can breathe a sigh of relief after Ollie Robinson’s scan on his left ankle showed no damage, meaning he will link up with the Test squad as planned this weekend.

Robinson was withdrawn from Sussex’s bowling attack before lunch on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship draw against Glamorgan after suffering from soreness at the base of his leg.

He was seen on Sunday on crutches and wearing a protective boot, heightening fears he would become the latest injury concern ahead of next week’s one-off Test against Ireland and then the Ashes.

But the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement: “Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday June 1 at Lord’s.”

Paul Farbrace, Sussex head coach and Robinson’s stepfather, attempted to downplay the seriousness of the injury on Saturday, adding the fast bowler was feeling more pain from walking rather than running.

Despite Robinson being given the all-clear, England are still likely to act with caution over a player who is almost certainly a first-choice for this summer’s programme with 66 wickets at an average of 21.27 in 16 Tests.

England can ill-afford another setback to one of their pace options, with Jofra Archer already out for the summer because of a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow.

Ollie Robinson has taken 20 wickets in three matches for Sussex this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ollie Robinson has taken 20 wickets in three matches for Sussex this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Olly Stone is sidelined with a hamstring problem and looks set to miss at least the start of the Ashes series and Jamie Overton is in the initial stages of his recovery from a stress fracture to the spine.

James Anderson is focused on being available for the Ashes opener at Edgbaston which starts on June 16, so England’s record wicket-taker may skip the Ireland Test, beginning on June 1, due to a minor groin strain.

Concerns also persist over Ben Stokes’ ability to perform as an all-rounder because of a longstanding knee injury. He played just twice for Chennai Super Kings at the Indian Premier League and will miss the play-offs after flying home at the weekend to be ready for the Lord’s Test against Ireland.

