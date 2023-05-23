Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Glenn Middleton calls on Dundee United to stay in calm in crucial Killie clash

By Press Association
Dundee United’s Glenn Middleton is looking for a big win against Kilmarnock (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glenn Middleton believes composure will be key in Dundee United’s relegation battle against Kilmarnock at Tannadice on Wednesday night.

The Terrors’ 2-1 defeat at Livingston on Saturday was their third straight loss, after three consecutive wins, and kept them bottom of the cinch Premiership, two points behind Ross County and three behind Killie, with two fixtures remaining.

Jim Goodwin’s side take on Motherwell at Fir Park in the final fixture of the season on Sunday but Middleton’s focus for now is on the Rugby Park outfit.

The 23-year-old former Rangers attacker admits Saturday’s defeat in West Lothian “really hurt” and hopes to end an “up and down” season with a successful survival bid.

He said: “From minute one of the game it is going to be about who’s calm, who’s calm on the ball, who trusts themselves, who trusts each other in the team.

“It will be about carrying out the game-plan that is set out in front of each team. I am fully confident we will be able to do that.

“The boys that are in the changing room, the experience in the changing room, I am more than confident we have the calm heads in the key moments of the game to carry out what is needed.

“We have to remain positive. It is still in our hands.

“As tough as the last few weeks have been, we have taken that on the chin.

“We have addressed that, we have spoken about that and the gaffer has made it clear that, for all that has gone on, it is still in our hands and we have to take full advantage of that. There is certainly no hiding place from now on.

“This club shouldn’t be in this position with two games to go. It is nowhere good enough and everyone knows that. (But) it is all very well saying that. It is up to us to carry out the job we need to do.”

