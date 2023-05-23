Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ollie Robinson hands England an Ashes boost but is likely to miss Ireland Test

By Press Association
Ollie Robinson has taken 20 wickets in three matches for Sussex this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ollie Robinson has taken 20 wickets in three matches for Sussex this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England can breathe a sigh of relief after Ollie Robinson’s scan on his left ankle showed no damage but he is unlikely to be risked in next week’s one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s.

Robinson was withdrawn from Sussex’s bowling attack before lunch on day three of their LV= Insurance County Championship draw against Glamorgan after suffering from soreness at the base of his leg.

He was seen on Sunday on crutches and wearing a protective boot, heightening fears he would become the latest fast bowling injury concern with less than four weeks to go until the start of the Ashes.

While no obvious injury has been detected – meaning he can link up with the Test squad this weekend – Robinson will continue to be monitored and seems set to sit out the four-day match against Ireland, starting on June 1.

Robinson, who had a pain-killing injection in his back on the eve of the domestic season, will therefore be targeting the first Ashes Test, beginning on June 16 at Edgbaston, for a return to action.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement: “Sussex and England seamer Ollie Robinson had a scan on Monday to determine the extent of some discomfort in his left ankle after playing for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship Division Two match against Glamorgan at Hove last week.

“Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday 1 June at Lord’s.”

Jofra Archer in action for England
Jofra Archer is already out for the summer because of a recurrence of a stress fracture in his right elbow (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paul Farbrace, Sussex head coach and Robinson’s stepfather, attempted to downplay the seriousness of the injury on Saturday, adding the fast bowler was feeling more pain from walking rather than running.

It is understood the discomfort was due to tendon irritation and England intend to proceed with caution in a bid to avoid exacerbating the problem with Robinson, who has taken 66 wickets in just 16 Tests.

He has been in fine form for Sussex in recent weeks with 20 wickets in three matches and wrote on Instagram on Tuesday: “Good start to the season with Sussex, now onto the international summer.”

It remains to be seen whether England draft in another pace option to their 15-strong squad to face Ireland, with record wicket-taker James Anderson also a doubt because of a minor groin strain.