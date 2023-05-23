Newcastle celebrate Champions League qualification – Tuesday’s sporting social By Press Association May 23 2023, 6.11pm Share Newcastle celebrate Champions League qualification – Tuesday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4417798/newcastle-celebrate-champions-league-qualification-tuesdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Newcastle booked their Champions League place with a game to spare (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 23. Football Allan Saint-Maximin celebrated. We went through a lot, we even fought hard for not going down in Championship… but now look where we are… 🤍 https://t.co/YN6tV6C8Jc— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) May 22, 2023 As did Kieran Trippier. A special night for @trippier2 and @NUFC 👏 pic.twitter.com/XOxCD1BFTW— Premier League (@premierleague) May 22, 2023 And the whole of Newcastle. Newcastle United. Family. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/7IPOfoJIuQ— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 22, 2023 Flashback to when Alan Shearer had some hair. The last time @NUFC were in the Champions League, this chap was still banging them in. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GE12VHEAux— Nat. Football Museum (@FootballMuseum) May 23, 2023 Patrice Evra voiced his support for Vinicius Junior. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) Cricket James Anderson had a chuckle at Joe Root’s tweet. 😂😂😂— James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 22, 2023 He keeps getting better and better. Can’t wait for the next 20 @jimmy9 🐐 pic.twitter.com/yc0wb61v8H— Joe Root (@root66) May 22, 2023 Virat Kohli said RCB should be proud of their efforts this season. A season which had it's moments but unfortunately we fell short of the goal. Disappointed but we must hold our heads high. To our loyal supporters, grateful for backing us every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/82O4WHJbbn— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2023 Michael Vaughan was back in Mumbai. Great to be back in #Mumbai for the IPL finals week … 👍 pic.twitter.com/6MscItQnUy— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 23, 2023 Sir Ian Botham reflected on a great week in Spain. Great week over in Spain catching up with the grandson and mates @JimboBotham @RhysCarre pic.twitter.com/vZkrJvbf9c— BeefyBotham (@BeefyBotham) May 23, 2023 Golf Sergio Garcia celebrated. 24th consecutive ⛳️Vigesimo cuarto consecutivo @USGA @usopengolf pic.twitter.com/4whbOEol9i— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) May 23, 2023 Formula One McLaren turned the clock back. 30 years on from his last Monaco win. 🏆 #SennaSempreOur undisputed King of the #MonacoGP. 🇲🇨🧡 pic.twitter.com/CAOK0BzBYv— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 23, 2023 Then and now. Monaco's famous hairpin 👀Some things never grow old! #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ozBF5AsAta— Formula 1 (@F1) May 23, 2023 Rugby league Rob Burrow was up for an award. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Rob & Lindsey (@rob7lindsey) Athletics Good morning, Usain Bolt. Good morning ☀️ pic.twitter.com/9yQ6yR9Wq1— Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) May 23, 2023 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close