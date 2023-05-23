Paul Simpson faces misconduct charge ahead of Wembley date after ‘homer’ comment

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle boss Paul Simpson has been charged with misconduct over comments he made about referee Ross Joyce in the wake of his side’s League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Bradford on May 14.

Simpson branded the official a “homer” after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Valley Parade, although the Cumbrians subsequently avenged that defeat in the second leg to set up a Wembley play-off final against Stockport.

The EFL said: “It’s alleged that the manager’s comments regarding the match referee constitute improper conduct as they imply bias, and/or question the integrity of the official, and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Simpson has been given until May 25 – three days prior to their Wembley final date – to respond to the charge.

Simpson had been angered by a number of decisions that he felt went Bradford’s way, saying afterwards: “I just don’t think we got the rub of the green off a referee who was very, very home sided today.

“I just hope the referee’s a homer when we’re playing on Saturday, because I thought he was (today).

“I don’t think that’s the reason that we’ve lost the game 1-0, but there were so many decisions that he has given in their favour and he’s not giving us anything.”