Rob Edwards credits Mark Robins for lifting Coventry

Luton boss Rob Edwards talked up “remarkable” Mark Robins’ success as Coventry manager days before their two sides meet in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Luton and Coventry are one game away from potentially claiming Premier League status despite both clubs playing in Sky Bet League Two together in 2017. Promotion would spell Luton’s fourth in 10 seasons.

Edwards heaped praise on Robins for Coventry’s resurgence under his management, which has seen them move to within a game of the Premier League.

“What Mark Robins has done with his staff, players and everyone that has helped him as well is remarkable,” Edwards said. “I couldn’t have done that.

“It sounded like it was so tough, especially in those early days of League Two with different stadiums and all sorts of things they had to go through, so he does deserve a lot of credit and he got a lot of recognition this season. So if they do it would be an amazing story for them.

“Both teams were playing each other in League Two not long ago, so it is not the play-off final people would have picked at the beginning of the season – but now it is here and it’s these two teams.

“Both clubs have been through a lot and it’s great for me to be a part of Luton now, to spend time in this position at the right end of the table.”

Edwards hailed Luton’s supporters who will bring the noise to Wembley and aim to replicate Kenilworth Road’s “great” atmosphere from last week’s 2-0 play-off semi-final second leg victory over Sunderland.

The 10,356 seater stadium galvanised the Hatters’ bid for top-flight football and Edwards earmarked how the support from fans influences his players’ performance.

“We will have 36,000 or so people behind us so I feel we will be supported even more, I know Coventry will have the same but it will make for a great atmosphere, Edwards added.

“So far this season the lads have risen to these big games and occasions, it’s brought the best out of them and last week (win over Sunderland) is the best example of that. Watford and Sheffield United away too, but hopefully one more and we can perform in the biggest game of them all.

“Hopefully (there will be) the feelgood factor and they (the fans) will have a day out, they’ll hopefully have their best singing voices on and get into the mood.

“A lot of it will be down to our performance I suppose and how it goes on the day during the game with goals and that sort of stuff, what will swing the atmosphere one way or another I am sure.”

The Luton boss highlighted the magnitude of Saturday’s showdown and admitted the impact of defeat on the fans if his side fail to deliver on the biggest stage.

He added: “Everyone around this club and who is connected to this club, it means so much, to come from where it was to bring it back, there’s a lot of love there, it’s more than just football, it’s people’s lives.”