Wales great Alun Wyn Jones to captain Barbarians against World XV at Twickenham

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones will captain Eddie Jones’ Barbarians in their fixture against the World XV at Twickenham on Sunday.

Jones announced he is retiring from the international game on Friday having amassed 170 caps, including 12 for the British and Irish Lions, in a decision that means he will miss this autumn’s World Cup.

The 37-year-old Ospreys lock captains a side that includes Australia stars Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi.

World XV coach Steve Hansen has pressed ahead with the controversial selection of Israel Folau on the right wing.

The Rugby Football Union has decided to raise the pride flag at Twickenham for the game after Folau was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 because of a series of anti-gay posts on social media.

Italy flanker Michele Lamaro skippers the side in the final fixture of the 2022-23 season.

TEAM NEWS 🗞️ Your #Baabaas team to face #WorldXV in the @KillikandCo 🏆 No surprise who we’ve got as skipper – Alun Wyn Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 And hey, while we’re here let’s have a peruse of the World XV side too 👌 Those head-to-heads 🤩#KillikCup pic.twitter.com/gFpvpBDbuc — Barbarian FC (@Barbarian_FC) May 24, 2023

Barbarians team: G Anscombe, A Radwan, S Tamanivalu, S Kerevi, T Li; Q Cooper, J Maunder; A Waller, N Dolly, E Pieretto, AW Jones (capt), S Lewies, A Wainwright, K Yamamoto, S Luatua.

Replacements: H Thacker, T West, C Sadie, R Simmons, S Vailanu, F Hougaard, A Cruden, S Johnson.

World XV team: C Piutau; I Folau, S Radradra, N Laumape, Sbu Nkosi; Adam Hastings, Nick Phipps; W Jones, F Brown, O Kebble, A Ratuniyarawa, H Hockings, S Negri, M Lamaro (capt), V Mata.

Replacements: E Dee, A Dell, M Street, N Cannone, J Murphy, B Hall, R Patchell, K Rasaku.