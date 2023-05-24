Chelsea extend contract of England forward Fran Kirby for another year

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England forward Fran Kirby has extended her Chelsea contract by another year.

Kirby, who signed a two-year deal in 2021 that included the option of a further 12 months, joined the Blues from Reading in 2015 and has gone on to become the Women’s Super League club’s leading scorer with 110 goals in 175 appearances.

During her time with Chelsea, Kirby has won 13 trophies, including five WSL titles as well as the FA Cup on four occasions.

Kirby was also part of the England side which won the European Championship on home soil last summer, but has been ruled out of this year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after needing knee surgery.

The 29-year-old suffered the injury during Chelsea’s Continental League Cup semi-final against West Ham in February.

A club statement read: “Chelsea is delighted to announce that an option to extend the contract of forward Fran Kirby by a further year has been exercised.

“We look forward to seeing Fran back in blue next season.”