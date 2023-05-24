Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Jos Buttler excited to be part of Lancashire’s Vitality Blast campaign

By Press Association
Jos Buttler is set to return against Yorkshire (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Jos Buttler is set to return against Yorkshire (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will return to action for Lancashire in the Roses clash with Yorkshire at Headingley on June 1 and be available for the remainder of their Vitality Blast campaign.

The 32-year-old has been away with the Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League and, after sitting out the Lightning’s next three games, will be in line to play in their final 10 fixtures.

Buttler, who starred as Lancashire won the Blast title in 2015, would also be available for the knockout stages if Glen Chapple’s side qualify for the quarter-finals.

“I’m really looking forward to pulling on the Red Rose once again and representing Lancashire Lightning in this summer’s Vitality Blast,” Buttler said.

“To have the opportunity to play so many matches in this year’s Blast is really exciting for me and it’s a chance to really help the team after coming so close in last year’s final.

“It’s always a great feeling to come back and play at Emirates Old Trafford in front of our members and supporters and it will be great to see some familiar faces in a couple of weeks’ time.”

Buttler’s England team-mate Liam Livingstone, who has also returned from the IPL and will be back in action for the Lightning on Thursday, has been named captain for Lancashire’s Blast campaign.

The 29-year-old all-rounder has led Lancashire before and will take over from skipper Keaton Jennings while he recovers from a hamstring injury.

“To now be able to lead the team, is going to be really special for me,” Livingstone said.

“Obviously, it is something I have done before in 2018 but I feel like I have changed so much as both a person and a player in those five years and feel ready to step into the role again with much more experience this time around.”

