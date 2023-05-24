Luka Milivojevic and James McArthur to leave Crystal Palace

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crystal Palace have confirmed captain Luka Milivojevic and midfielder James McArthur will leave at the end of the season.

The duo are two of the most experienced members of the Eagles’ squad with McArthur joining the club in 2014 while Milivojevic signed during the 2016-17 campaign.

Former Serbia international Milivojevic has played 198 times for Palace and scored 28 goals, which puts him third in the club’s all-time Premier League goal-scorer standings.

Chairman Steve Parish told the official club website: “We have been lucky to have a professional like Luka at the club for so long.

“He has contributed an immense amount to the team both on and off the pitch and is a crucial figure in our long stay in the Premier League.”

Milivojevic added: “It has been a privilege to spend almost seven years at such a special club.

“When I look at the club now compared to when I arrived, I see a team full of ambition to reach higher and higher – you can be sure I will be following the results from afar.

“To play in the Premier League is every player’s dream and to do it for so long at Crystal Palace has been an honour. I hope that I have made you all proud.”

Meanwhile, McArthur will depart after racking up 252 appearances for Palace since he joined from Wigan nine years ago.

Parish added: “An absolute stand-out professional, on and off the pitch, James’ leadership and character will be hard to replace.

“I’d like to personally thank him for his contribution to the club and wish him and his family nothing but the very best for the future. We look forward to one day welcoming him back; he will always be welcome at Selhurst Park.”

McArthur said: “If you’d have told me when I first came to Crystal Palace that I’d be here for nine seasons, I’d have found it hard to believe because it’s rare in football to spend so long at such an amazing Premier League club.

“The support that I’ve had personally and the support that they give the team is like at no other club.

“When times are tough, Palace fans really get behind the team, and that’s so important to all of us. I will always be a fan of the club.”

Palace have several other players out of contract this summer, including Wilfried Zaha, and finish their season at home to Nottingham Forest on Sunday.