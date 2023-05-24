Kieran Dowell cannot wait to get started at Rangers after signing from Norwich

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Dowell is relishing the pressure after signing for Rangers.

Ahead of their home cinch Premiership game against Hearts on Wednesday night, the Light Blues announced the pre-contract capture of the 25-year-old midfielder from Norwich on a three-year deal.

Dowell, who will officially become a Rangers player on July 1, told the club’s official website: “I’m buzzing and really glad to get it done early towards the end of the season.

“I know a lot of Rangers fans and Scottish lads from my previous clubs, and they just speak so highly of Rangers – the intensity of it, the pressure of it – and that is a really good pressure as you are expected to win every game.

“There were so many positives for me to come here.”

Dowell, who has had various loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United, Derby and Wigan, becomes Michael Beale’s first signing of the summer as preparations begin for the 2023/24 campaign.

Dowell represented England at youth level and played his part in winning the Under-20 World Cup in 2017.

Beale said: “I am delighted to welcome Kieran to Rangers. He already has great experience in his career, with a number of Premier League appearances, and he is a player we feel will fit well into our squad and our style of football.

“I have seen him develop as a young player through the Everton academy and also through the England junior and under-21 team.

“He is a good fit for our squad and has already been a team-mate of Tom Lawrence, John Lundstram and Todd Cantwell in previous clubs.

“It is fantastic, as a club, to be able to complete our first signing ahead of the summer break and I am excited to see what the future holds for Kieran at Rangers.”