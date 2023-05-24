Livingston hit back to draw with Motherwell after Kevin van Veen scores again

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Shinnie scored a late equaliser as 10-man Livingston fought back at home against Motherwell to secure a 1-1 draw in the cinch Premiership.

Shinnie’s 84th-minute strike, after being set up by skipper Nicky Devlin, capped off a resilient second-half display for the hosts.

Kevin van Veen scored the game’s opening goal just two minutes into the contest from close range, equalling the club record set by Hugh Ferguson 103 years ago by scoring in his 10th consecutive match.

Livingston’s goalkeeper Shamal George was sent off after 43 minutes following a collision with Van Veen outside of the area, but the hosts rallied to secure a late point.

Mikael Mandron cushioned the ball down and Van Veen fired home from inside the box to give Motherwell an early lead.

Despite both sides’ safety guaranteed and seventh place being all that was on the line, the game developed into an end-to-end affair.

David Martindale’s side showed their attacking impetus as they pushed for an equaliser before the interval, with two strikes from Stephen Kelly going close.

A whipped delivery from Paul McGinn failed to find Mandron but the attempted clearance fell kindly for Van Veen, whose powerful strike was blocked before Kelly again went close at the other end, only for his attempt to narrowly fizz over the bar.

As Motherwell tried to double their advantage, Van Veen raced onto a looping through ball and was clattered by the onrushing George.

After initially being shown a yellow card and the flag being raised for offside, a lengthy VAR check resulted in referee Chris Graham consulting the pitch-side monitor before dismissing the keeper.

After the interval Livingston continued to push for a leveller despite their numerical disadvantage, with Anderson’s deflected effort falling kindly for Luiyi De Lucas, but the defender’s strike was well defended.

Much of the second half failed to match the first 45’s back and forth despite the man advantage for the visitors never becoming overly apparent as the hosts dug deep to find a route back into the game.

Their persistence paid off late on when Devlin slid the ball across the box for Shinnie to thump in the equaliser in what is set to be his final home appearance as the club’s captain.

A late shot from Blair Spittal was dragged wide as both sides were left ruing missed opportunities throughout the 90 minutes.