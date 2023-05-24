Craig Overton stars as Somerset begin Blast by thrashing Hampshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Craig Overton stars as Somerset begin Blast by thrashing Hampshire

By Press Association
Craig Overton celebrates taking a wicket for Somerset (Mike Egerton/PA)
Craig Overton celebrates taking a wicket for Somerset (Mike Egerton/PA)

Craig Overton claimed three wickets and four catches to help Somerset inflict payback on Vitality Blast champions Hampshire.

Holders Hampshire were skittled for 74 at Taunton, their lowest T20 total, with Overton starring with three for eight from four exceptional overs.

It left a simple chase for Somerset and Tom Banton’s breezy 40 got them home to gain revenge after defeat to Hampshire in last year’s semi-final.

After Somerset captain Lewis Gregory won the toss and elected to field first, Overton and Matt Henry ripped through the visitors top-order with the latter picking up two for 32.

Ross Whiteley (18) and Liam Dawson (15) tried to help Hampshire regroup from 27 for five but Ben Green’s three wickets helped finish off their innings with 23 balls remaining.

Banton smashed five fours and two sixes during his 24-ball innings of 40 before Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Tom Abell saw Somerset home by eight wickets in the 10th over.

A fine Kent bowling display saw them ease to an emphatic seven-wicket victory over Gloucestershire at a packed Canterbury.

Chris Dent’s 55 for Gloucestershire had threatened to quieten the expectant crowd but three for 13 for Michael Hogan, alongside two wickets apiece for Jack Leaning, Kane Richardson and Grant Stewart dismissed the away side for 113 after 16.3 overs.

Tom Smith got rid of Tawanda Muyeye early into the reply on his way to three for 22 but Joe Denly (35 not out) and Jordan Cox’s explosive unbeaten 38 saw Kent home with six overs to spare.

Brett D’Oliveira and Usama Mir bowled Worcestershire to a 15-run success at Northamptonshire.

Adam Hose’s 61 and cameos from Jack Haynes (27), Ed Pollock (23) and Mir (20) guided Worcestershire to 196 for nine from their 20 overs.

Northamptonshire reached 90 for one during the eighth over in reply before a mini-collapse and, despite 44 not out from Tom Taylor, Worcestershire captain D’Oliveira and spinner Mir snaffled three wickets each to earn them a narrow win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks