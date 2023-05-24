Michael Beale believes new signing Kieran Dowell will kick on at Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Michael Beale believes new signing Kieran Dowell will kick on at Rangers

By Press Association
Rangers manager Michael Beale, centre, was happy to have Kieran Dowell at Ibrox next season (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale, centre, was happy to have Kieran Dowell at Ibrox next season (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Michael Beale welcomed Kieran Dowell to Rangers after watching his side drop two points in a 2-2 draw against Hearts at Ibrox.

The Light Blues announced before the game that the 25-year-old midfielder would be joining the club from Norwich in the summer.

In Rangers’ final home cinch Premiership match of the season, Jambos skipper Lawrence Shankland opened the scoring after less than a minute and it took until added time in the first half for Todd Cantwell to level.

Fashion Sakala put Rangers ahead early in the second half but in the final seconds of three added minutes substitute Garang Kuol took advantage of some slackness to fire in the equaliser, albeit the Light Blues will finish the season unbeaten at home in the league.

Beale was enthusiastic about Dowell, saying: “I’m delighted to get Kieran and he is a boy I have known for quite a while as when I was at Liverpool he was at Everton.

“He played for England Under-21 and then got a move to Norwich and played in the Premier League. They have had changes of coaches, so he comes in and knows three or four of the dressing room.

“We have missed a lefty since we lost Joe Aribo. He is similar to Tom Lawrence, Scott Arfield, Todd Cantwell that he can play in midfield or up a line.

“I think he will kick on here and someone who will be seen as a good signing over time and I am looking forward to working with him.”

Rangers asked fans to stay behind after the game to pay tribute to Allan McGregor, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent, Scott Arfield and Filip Helander, all of whom will leave in the summer, which they did with enthusiasm.

Beale, who will refurbish his squad further, said: “We are nearly there, we have been waiting to get to this point. Without being disrespectful we needed energising and we will come back stronger.

“We aren’t that far away from where we want to be, we have five, six or seven players coming in.

“I think the boys who came in in January (Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin) gave us energy and the fans want more.

“What I would say to the new players, is if you see how the boys who are leaving were treated then it is a wonderful football club.

“If you give your heart and soul, then the fans will pay you back tenfold. I don’t think it is normal what has happened tonight, especially after a trophyless season.

“The appreciation the fans showed was incredible and I am proud of them as they have had it tough this year.

“They seem optimistic and behind the group and they sent the boys off the right way.”

Hearts missed out on third place to Aberdeen but interim boss Steven Naismith, who took over from Robbie Neilson last month, insists that should not have happened after being 11 points clear of the Dons at one point.

He said: “That is disappointing but the club were 11 points clear at one point and it shouldn’t be in this position. That is what it is.

“Since I came in we have tried to go give ourselves as good a chance as we can.

“We have done that but when you are relying on others, that is not where you want to be, especially at a club like Hearts.

“You don’t want to be relying on others to get you success, we want to do it our way and that is something we have tried to do.

“In the games I have been in charge of, the amount of soft goals we have conceded has not been good enough.

“If we don’t concede a lot of them we are in a healthier position but the boys have done incredibly well to buy into what we want to do and try to also get results along the way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks