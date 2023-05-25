Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Wales boss Robert Page wants clarity over severity of Neco Williams injury

By Press Association
Wales want clarity over the injury to Neco Williams before the squad is named for next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wales want clarity over the injury to Neco Williams before the squad is named for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wales boss Robert Page wants clarity from Nottingham Forest over Neco Williams’ injury ahead of next month’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Full-back Williams was ruled out for the rest of the Premier League season after breaking his jaw against Brighton on April 26.

But Forest have not put a time frame on the 22-year-old’s recovery and Page wants to know the extent of the injury before naming his squad on Tuesday for games against Armenia and Turkey.

Wales v Latvia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Manager Rob Page wants conversations between Wales and Nottingham Forest over Neco Williams’ fitness (Nick Potts/PA)

“I think there’s conversations to be had with ourselves and the club, both medical teams,” Page told BBC Wales.

“The squad is going to be announced next week.

“We will have conversations in the meantime and see where we are at with that before we make that decision.”

Page was critical of Forest in March when Williams’ team-mate Brennan Johnson withdrew from the squad to take on Croatia and Latvia, suggesting the striker had not been given enough help to be fit for international duty.

As reported by the PA news agency in March, Bournemouth forward David Brooks will be part of the summer camp after returning to action following cancer treatment.

Brooks made his first start since September 2021 against Manchester United on Saturday after four substitute appearances for the Cherries this season.

The 25-year-old was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma in October 2021 and announced he was cancer free in May 2022.

“I am pleased for him because he’s had a long journey,” said Page.

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth’s David Brooks will return to the Wales squad next month (John Walton/PA)

“I got a bit excited in March. I tried to get him on camp then because you want your best players around you. He definitely falls into that category.

“We knew we had to manage it. You don’t go through what he’s gone through and not have little setbacks.

“Bournemouth have been incredible with the way they have handled it and got him back up to speed. It’s great that we have got him available.”

Wales made a positive start to Euro 2024 qualifying with four points from two games, drawing away to World Cup semi-finalists Croatia before beating Latvia at home.

