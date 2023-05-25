Lizzie Deignan relishing chance to ‘inspire people to race’ at RideLondon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lizzie Deignan relishing chance to ‘inspire people to race’ at RideLondon

By Press Association
Lizzie Deignan is gearing up for the Ford RideLondon Classique (David Davies/PA)
Lizzie Deignan is gearing up for the Ford RideLondon Classique (David Davies/PA)

Lizzie Deignan has stressed the importance of having events such as this weekend’s Ford RideLondon Classique staged in Britain.

RideLondon is now the only UCI Women’s WorldTour event taking place in Britain this year following the cancellation of the Women’s Tour due to funding issues.

It is the 10th edition of the event to be held and only its second time as a stage race, but Deignan believes it is vital to use such events to “inspire people to race”.

She told a press conference: “We all know the participation levels in cycling in the UK are at an all-time high, but it’s still really important to make sure grassroots people are still going into racing.

She added: “The thing I love about racing in the UK is you can look at something on paper and think that you know what the outcome’s going to be – like if you think back to London 2012 everybody expected a sprinter to win it.

“Everybody’s eyes were on (Mark Cavendish) in the men’s race and that race ended in a breakaway, my race ended in a breakaway.

“It’s very dynamic, the weather comes into play a lot, the roads are tough.

“Even a flat road can feel like a climb in the UK so I think the course has been designed really well, it makes the most of the region that it’s in.

“It’s also exciting to finish with a circuit race, we don’t get to do that many circuit races anymore, so to be doing it in such an iconic city as well is exciting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks