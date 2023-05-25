England international Izzy Christiansen to retire at end of WSL season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England international Izzy Christiansen to retire at end of WSL season

By Press Association
Izzy Christiansen will bring the curtain down on her football career this weekend (Tim Markland/PA)
Izzy Christiansen will bring the curtain down on her football career this weekend (Tim Markland/PA)

Everton and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen has announced she will retire from football after the Toffees’ season finale against former club Manchester City on Saturday.

The 31-year-old started her senior career with Everton in 2008 and went on to represent Birmingham, Manchester City and Lyon before returning to Merseyside three years ago.

Christiansen won the Women’s Super League and FA Cup during her time at City, plus the Continental Cup twice, while at Lyon she was part of the side that claimed Champions League glory in 2018/19.

The highlight of her international career was being involved in the SheBelieves Cup triumph in 2019 and she finishes with 31 caps for England, scoring six times.

She wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning: “I have something I would like to share with you…I am announcing my retirement from international and club football at the end of the season.

“To all of the football clubs that have trusted me; Everton, Birmingham City, Manchester City, Olympique Lyonnais and finally here again, Everton; Thank you. To representing my country, there’s no greater honour. Thank you.

“What I have achieved is beyond my wildest dreams and being able to choose this ending is something very special. As a young girl kicking a ball around the school field, I had no idea my future would look like this. Dream big.

“Manchester City Academy stadium on Saturday couldn’t really be a better ending. In my home city, on some beautiful turf where I played some of my best football. I’m very excited to reveal what’s next in due course.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks