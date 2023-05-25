From Mary Earps to Rachel Daly, the WSL team of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Women’s Super League draws to a close on Saturday with the title race going down to the wire between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the best XI from this season’s action.

Mary Earps (Manchester United)

Mary Earps has been outstanding for Manchester United (Adam Davy/PA)

Another strong season for the United and England goalkeeper who picked up the FIFA Best award for women’s goalkeeper. The 30-year-old has been another crucial cog for Marc Skinner’s side in their quest for the WSL title and Champions League football, keeping 13 clean sheets so far this season.

Niamh Charles (Chelsea)

Slotting into full-back and able to play further up the pitch if needed, Charles has been important for Chelsea’s success particularly in the second half of the season. Her defensive work has seen her keep clean sheets in the last four games but she has also bagged two goals and three assists in her last six WSL matches as the Blues continue their title push.

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City)

Alex Greenwood has been a key part of the Manchester City defence (Tim Markland/PA)

Greenwood continues to prove an ever-reliable presence in Manchester City’s defence. Her calmness with the ball allows her to help the team play out from the back and build-up play well, picking out good passes in the process.

Millie Turner (Manchester United)

Turner returned to football after a six-month sabbatical following a diagnosis of the rare condition carotid artery dissection. Returning for the opening day of the season, she became a key part of a United defence that has only conceded 12 goals in 21 games.

Ona Batlle (Manchester United)

Part of United’s defensive success has been aided by Batlle at right-back, but she has also proved herself important in attack. Her ability to get forward has seen her register nine assists so far this season.

Guro Reiten (Chelsea)

There is nothing quite like Chelsea passion. 👌 pic.twitter.com/SxvSjocXl5 — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 21, 2023

An influential asset on the wing, Reiten has been pivotal in Chelsea’s attacking success this season. She currently tops the charts in terms of assists in the WSL with 10 and has also chipped in with goals when needed, scoring eight across the campaign including the opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

Competing in only her second WSL season for the Gunners, Maanum has truly come into her own this season. The Norway international has stepped up amidst Arsenal’s injury crisis to put in consistently solid performances, earning her nine goals and four assists so far in the league.

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

An important pillar for Chelsea, Cuthbert’s versatility has been a key part of their success but this season she has settled into a regular central midfield role. She has also been able to contribute with some goals, including a great strike from outside of the box against West Ham earlier this month.

Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa)

Kirsty Hanson has been a key part of Villa’s success this season (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Villa continue to impress and improve in the WSL and Manchester United loanee Hanson has been a big part of their success this year for a fifth-placed finish. Her contributions this season have seen her earn seven goals and nine assists.

Khadija Shaw (Manchester City)

Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw has had another great season in front of goal for City providing the majority of their goals. She had an electric start to the campaign, scoring eight goals in seven games, and has since been in battle with Villa’s Rachel Daly for this season’s Golden Boot. Shaw goes into the final day of the season with 18 goals.

Rachel Daly (Aston Villa)

Daly has had the perfect debut season with Villa as she leads the Golden Boot race going into Saturday’s final round of fixtures with 21 goals. Her form has been hugely impressive since joining Villa last summer and has given England manager Sarina Wiegman a selection headache ahead of this summer’s World Cup.