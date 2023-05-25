Racecourse Ground refreshed as Wrexham partner with US cold brew coffee brand

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham’s historic Racecourse Ground will become known as the SToK Racecourse under the terms of a new sponsorship deal brokered by Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

This is the first time the world’s oldest international football stadium – Wales played their maiden home game there against Scotland on March 5, 1877 – will have a sponsor, with the deal becoming effective on July 1.

Wrexham’s Welsh-speaking fans will now know the ground as SToK Cae Ras.

Brand new sponsor, same team culture. Welcome @Stokcoldbrew, @Wrexham_AFC’s newest sponsor of the world’s oldest international football stadium. pic.twitter.com/a4A5NbqOia — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 25, 2023

SToK Cold Brew Coffee, according to the official Wrexham website, is one of the largest and fastest growing cold brew coffee brands in the United States but does not sell in the UK.

Wrexham co-owners McElhenney and Reynolds announced the stadium’s name change in a light-hearted video where they decide to secretly replace the team’s traditional afternoon tea with SToK Cold Brew Coffee to see if they would notice.

A joint statement from McElhenney and Reynolds read: “We wanted a stadium sponsor that captured the vitality and energy of Wrexham while also, like Welsh, being a bit of a learning experience to say. SToK Cold Brew Coffee fit the bill perfectly.

“We’re incredibly excited and a little overcaffeinated.”

Wrexham players and fans celebrate earlier this month after the club’s return to the English Football League (Martin Rickett/PA)

Wrexham say attaching a stadium sponsor name to the Cae Ras/Racecourse was backed by the club’s advisory board, which is made up of supporter representatives.

Brittney Polka, vice president of Ready-to-Drink Beverages at Danone North America, said: “Some may wonder why a US-based cold brew brand would sponsor a tea-drinking Welsh football team.

“The answer: SToK is all about bold moves.

“We were captivated by the story of Wrexham — the team, the fans, and the community — and we’re honoured to be welcomed into the Wrexham family.

“We’ll be cheering on the Red Dragons and raising our cold brews from afar.”

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker said: “We are delighted to welcome SToK to the Wrexham family.

“Having secured the support of the club advisory board and understanding that the majority of fans were happy for the stadium to be sponsored, we were delighted to partner with one of the fastest growing cold brew coffee brands in the US, as their ambitions and upward trajectory matches our own.”

Last month Wrexham returned to the English Football League after a 15-year absence, having won the Vanarama National League title with a record total of 111 points.

SToK will now sponsor Wrexham’s summer American tour, which will include friendlies against Chelsea and Manchester United.