Malky Mackay buoyed by Ross County fighting spirit heading into season finale

By Press Association
Malky Mackay’s Ross County need a win on Sunday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay is buoyed by the fighting spirit Ross County have shown in recent weeks as his team bid to complete their cinch Premiership survival mission this weekend.

The Staggies looked on course for automatic relegation when they languished four points adrift at the foot of the table after losing 6-1 at Hearts in their last pre-split fixture five weeks ago.

But they have bounced back strongly, collecting seven points from their last four games to jump ahead of Dundee United and ensure they cannot finish bottom of the league unless there is an eight-goal swing in the Tayside club’s favour.

County are currently 11th and in the relegation play-off spot, but a win away to 10th-placed Kilmarnock on Sunday will see them climb above Derek McInnes’s side and ensure they survive in the top flight for another year.

“I’ve got a team here that are fighting and working so hard, and that will stand us in good stead for Sunday,” said Staggies boss Mackay.

“We’re going down there and it will be a tough game, undoubtedly. I know Derek really well and both teams will be fighting for the win but we’ve put ourselves in a good spot to stay in this league.”

County showed their spirit in a dramatic showdown at home to St Johnstone on Wednesday when they roared back from 2-0 down to draw 3-3.

Mackay is hoping his team can reward their supporters with a special day to end the campaign at Rugby Park.

“The fans were fabulous the other night,” he said. “They’ve stuck with the team through thick and thin.

“They can see the team are fighting for the badge and that’s what counts most for our fans. I hope as many of them as possible go down to Kilmarnock to cheer us on.”

