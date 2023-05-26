Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Marco Silva focused on future as Fulham eye record Premier League points return

By Press Association
Marco Silva has one year left on his Fulham contract (Zac Goodwin/PA)


Marco Silva insists his focus is on the future with Fulham as the Cottagers seek to secure a record Premier League points return on the final day of the season.

Silva has previously said he will seek assurance that Fulham share his ambition before entering into talks over a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of next season.

But the 45-year-old Portuguese – who has been linked to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli – said he is in dialogue with the club’s hierarchy “every single day” to push Fulham forward.

“Normally I don’t talk too much about the situation,” Silva said ahead of the trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

“But we are here and I am talking every single day with people to keep planning and improving this football club as best as we can, as we did from the first day.

“This is the main focus for us. I’m under contract with this football club and this is the main thing.”

After promotion from the Sky Bet Championship last season, Fulham will end up 10th whatever happens at Old Trafford.

It will be their first top-half finish in the Premier League since coming ninth in 2012.

But Fulham have the incentive of eclipsing the 53 points they achieved in the 2008-09 season under Roy Hodgson.

Silva said: “There are three points to fight for, that is the main thing.

“From the first day they (players) know what our demands and standards are every single time.

“Even if we can not go for a difference in position right now, the points are still there and it’s for us to fight for.”

Fulham’s successful season has seen Silva join Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle’s Eddie Howe and Aston Villa’s Unai Emery on a six-man shortlist for the managerial award.

“These sort of nominations make all of us proud but it is a consequence of how the team perform,” Silva said.

“Even though the name is there, it is not an individual thing, it is a collective.

“It is a consequence of the season Fulham Football Club has had, but I am proud my name is in there.”

Former United winger Daniel James could be denied the chance of an Old Trafford return because of a hamstring problem.

Another former United player, midfielder Andreas Pereira, is definitely out with a fractured ankle, while Tim Ream (arm) will also be absent.

