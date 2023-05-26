Kane proud of Freedom of the City of London award – Friday’s sporting social By Press Association May 26 2023, 6.03pm Share Kane proud of Freedom of the City of London award – Friday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4428163/kane-proud-of-freedom-of-the-city-of-london-award-fridays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Harry Kane was awarded the Freedom of the City of London (Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 26. Football Harry Kane was proud of his award. Very proud to have been awarded the Freedom of the City of London at a ceremony yesterday and it was special to have my family there with me too. I hope it can inspire others in all walks of life to be the best they can be. pic.twitter.com/duyS7mfB7t— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 26, 2023 Manchester United players celebrated a Champions League spot. Champions League achieved under the lights of Old Trafford 🔴⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/HKSd7cvplU— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) May 26, 2023 Champions League secured! Great team win tonight, much deserved, fans were amazing! 🙌🏼 Have a good night Reds! pic.twitter.com/EfyqWeAYBD— Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 25, 2023 Top 4 secured 🔐 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/wZv4akkEiE— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 25, 2023 Back where @ManUtd belong… #UCL ✔️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/P6FDN814Gj— Tyrell Malacia (@TyrellMalaciia) May 26, 2023 United and Aston Villa looked back on European glory. The man who transformed Manchester United.A special thought for Sir Matt Busby on the anniversary of his birth — forever a United legend. pic.twitter.com/KDlGNdHHFs— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 26, 2023 🏆 Late in May 1999, Ole scored a goal in injury time… 🎶#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/E9iw1MRoNd— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 26, 2023 The greatest night in the history of Aston Villa Football Club. 🤩Champions of Europe, #OnThisDay in 1982. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/HaKEsK82nK— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 26, 2023 Mohamed Salah apologised for Liverpool’s “failed” season. I’m totally devastated. There’s absolutely no excuse for this. We had everything we needed to make it to next year’s Champions League and we failed. We are Liverpool and qualifying to the competition is the bare minimum. I am sorry but it’s too soon for an uplifting or optimistic… pic.twitter.com/qZmA9WsueM— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 25, 2023 The club’s ground staff had a parting gift for James Milner. When the groundstaff get your leaving gift spot on 👏😂 pic.twitter.com/y8dFa0dqkB— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 26, 2023 Barnsley set out on a journey they hope will take them to the Championship. 🚌 And off we go – to Wembley! pic.twitter.com/nPd5sgewpo— Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) May 26, 2023 Goalkeepers’ union. They’re keepers ❤️🏴 Mary 🤝 @D_DeGea 🇪🇸#MUWomen || #MUFC pic.twitter.com/HYJJzOr4bg— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) May 26, 2023 Morecambe remembered their former defender Christian Mbulu on the anniversary of his death. Forever in our hearts, Christian. ❤️#UTS 🦐 | #RememberingChristian pic.twitter.com/gFaRSvVbMY— Morecambe FC (@MorecambeFC) May 26, 2023 Rachel Brown-Finnis helped the next generation. What a day at our @LancSchoolGames @YourSchoolGames. This Girl Can Festival! A massive thanks to our delivery partner @BurnleyLeisure and @Jenna_Downing @rach_brown1 for inspiring the girls. The girls from @LeadsportsC @LarchesHigh @ShaftesburyHigh were awesome! #makingmemories pic.twitter.com/CoxBGSg68v— Burnley SSP (@BurnleySSP) May 26, 2023 New threads. The Arsenal family, forever as one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YSMPfMD9hh— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 26, 2023 Nur ©️ool. @pumafootball pic.twitter.com/4krNV3DvzH— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 26, 2023 Formula One The glamour of Monaco. Bonjour Monaco ✨Who's ready for some track action?! 🤩#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/UsTbvzEwDb— Formula 1 (@F1) May 26, 2023 Arriving at the track in style 😎#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/wVjf31azJi— Formula 1 (@F1) May 26, 2023 Pic of the day? Up next ➡️ FP2 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/mCFjleSINb— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 26, 2023 Boxing Conor McGregor had something to say to Floyd Mayweather. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1661974372712628224 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close