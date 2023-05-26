Blackburn sign striker Niall Ennis on free transfer from Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackburn have signed striker Niall Ennis from Plymouth on a free transfer.

Rovers announced a four-year deal for Ennis, with the option of an extra 12 months.

The 24-year-old scored 14 goals in all competitions for Plymouth this season, including three in their final four games as they secured the League One title.

Ennis started his career at Wolves, then had loan spells at Doncaster and Burton before joining Plymouth in January 2021.