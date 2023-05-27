Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Australia captain Meg Lanning ruled out of Women’s Ashes

By Press Association
Australia’s Meg Lanning with the Womens Ashes trophy (David Davies/PA)
Australia captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the summer’s Women’s Ashes tour due to medical reasons.

A statement from Cricket Australia said Lanning, 31, who returned to cricket in January after a six-month mental health break, has been “withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home”.

Cricket Australia’s women’s cricket performance boss Shawn Flegler said: “It’s an unfortunate setback for Meg and she’s obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it’s a significant series for the team and she’ll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

“Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible. We ask that Meg’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will captain the team throughout the Ashes clashes against England with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain.

Lanning, who captained Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup in March, will not be replaced in the squad with Australia A players touring England at the same and available if needed.

The multi-format Ashes series starts with a one-off Test in Nottingham from June 22 with three T20s and three ODIS.

