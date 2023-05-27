Aston Villa manager Carla Ward signs new two-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward signs new two-year contract

By Press Association
Aston Villa manager Carla Ward has extended her contract with the Women’s Super League club (Bradley Colyer/PA)
Aston Villa manager Carla Ward has extended her contract with the Women’s Super League club (Bradley Colyer/PA)

Aston Villa manager Carla Ward has signed a new two-year deal with the Women’s Super League club.

Ward, 39, who signed a contract extension until the end of the 2023-24 season in January after joining Villa in 2021, has now agreed a deal until the end of the 2024-25 campaign, with an option to extend for another year.

Villa’s head of women’s football Lee Billiard said: “This is tremendous news for Carla and the club.

“We have continued to see substantial improvement in the team under her leadership, both individually and collectively, and this contract extension will allow her to continue progressing and building on our strategy to try to develop young players while putting Aston Villa at the heart of the women’s game in England at this exciting time.”

Ward arrived at Villa for the start of the 2021-22 season and guided them to an improved ninth-place finish in the WSL.

Last week’s thrilling 3-3 draw against Liverpool in their last home game of the season secured Ward’s side a fifth-place finish in the table.

Villa became the first side outside the WSL’s top four to register 10 league wins in a season and Ward, nominated for the manager of the season award, also won the WSL’s manager of the month award on three occasions.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks