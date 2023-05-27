Derek McInnes urges Kilmarnock to meet ‘fire with fire’ against Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Derek McInnes urges Kilmarnock to meet ‘fire with fire’ against Ross County

By Press Association
Derek McInnes wants an intent to win (Jane Barlow/PA)
Derek McInnes wants an intent to win (Jane Barlow/PA)

Manager Derek McInnes has urged Kilmarnock to meet “fire with fire” when Ross County visit Rugby Park looking for the win they need to avoid a cinch Premiership relegation play-off.

A point will be enough for Killie to finish 10th and escape a play-off final against in-form Partick Thistle but McInnes has told his players “loud and clear” that they must go for the victory.

Killie remained in pole position in the survival battle following a 3-0 win over Dundee United on Wednesday but County came from two goals down against St Johnstone to stay in the race for 10th.

McInnes said: “I said prior to the United game, I thought four points would be enough and that’s the way it has turned out, a point would do us.

“But we have got to be sure of ourselves, that going in with the mindset of trying to get a point is the wrong thing.

“Clearly, we can’t just sit in and hope to win the game or hope to get a point and hope Ross County don’t beat us. That can’t be the case.

“We nave got to try and meet fire with fire. Ross County will come down and see it as a real opportunity, as we do.

“It’s just really, go try to win the game, bring a performance that is similar to the other night. If we can do that, we give ourselves a chance.”

McInnes added: “I’m going to be honest with you, I think the only advantage we have of just needing a point is maybe later in the game or if we get in front and then it can maybe play into our hand a wee bit.

“But I genuinely think it’s folly for me and the players or anybody at Kilmarnock to think we just need a point. We must expect Ross County to come to win the game, as they would do, but we have also got to expect that from ourselves.

“We have to play with that intention to go and win a game of football rather than just sit back and be coy and just hope to win.

“Any time you just hope to win, you don’t. You have got to go and set about the task and that will be the message loud and clear to the players that there is a performance needed here, it’s not just hoping that Ross County don’t win and Ross County don’t turn up.

“We have got to expect a strong Ross County performance and we have got to expect that ourselves.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks