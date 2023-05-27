Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dylan Levitt has seen ‘madder things happen’ than Dundee United staying up

By Press Association
Dylan Levitt has seen “madder things happen” than Dundee United avoiding relegation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Dylan Levitt has seen “madder things happen” than Dundee United avoiding relegation (Mike Egerton/PA)

Dylan Levitt claims he has seen “madder things happen in football” than the unlikely scenario that would see Dundee United avoid automatic relegation from the cinch Premiership.

Levitt and his United team-mates need to win at Motherwell on Sunday and hope Kilmarnock beat Ross County, while wiping out the Staggies’ eight-goal advantage.

The Wales midfielder said: “We need to go there and win, that’s the main thing first and foremost for the fans coming, for personal pride, to get a win before the end of the season.

“And then obviously football, you never know what can happen. You never know. But we are just going to go there and hopefully finish on a high.

“I have seen madder things happen in football, I think everyone has.

“Very slim chance but we need to go there and win the game more important than anything, just for yourself, the family and the fans.

“Going out and losing the last game of the season, no-one wants that.”

A win of any kind could help manager Jim Goodwin convince United chairman Mark Ogren that he is the man to lead the club’s recovery.

Levitt added his voice to the calls for the Irishman to be handed an extended contract.

“He’s been brilliant from day one,” the former Manchester United player said.

“Even when I have been injured, walking to the gym, seeing the sessions he has put on, meetings, everything has been spot-on from day one.

“A lot of the lads have really taken to him since he came in and as a group we haven’t been good enough.”

