Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic sacked by Bayern hours after Bundesliga win

By Press Association
Oliver Kahn has been replaced as CEO at Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)
Bayern Munich have parted company with chief executive Oliver Kahn and board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic hours after clinching an 11th successive Bundesliga title.

Former Germany goalkeeper Kahn, who made more than 350 appearances for Bayern, and one-time team-mate Salihamidzic were relieved of their duties on Saturday evening with the dust still settling on a dramatic finale to the season as they edged past Borussia Dortmund to retain their crown.

Vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen will take over from Kahn, while Salihamidzic’s replacement is yet to be appointed.

A statement on the club’s official website said: “Oliver Kahn is no longer CEO of FC Bayern Munchen AG. Hasan Salihamidzic will also be replaced as board member for sport. This was decided by the club’s supervisory board.

“Kahn will be replaced by the current vice-chairman of the board Jan-Christian Dreesen. Salihamidzic’s successor is still to be decided.”

Kahn joined the board in January 2020 and took over as CEO in July the following year, presiding over two league title wins as well as Champions League, European Super Cup, DFB Cup and DFL Supercup success.

Herbert Hainer, chairman of Bayern’s supervisory board, said: “The decision to part with Oliver Kahn was anything but easy for the supervisory board. Nevertheless, due to the overall development, we have come to the decision to make a new appointment at the top of the executive board.

“We would like to thank Oliver Kahn for his commitment, his ideas and for everything we have achieved together. He will always remain a great figure at FC Bayern. We wish him all the best for his future.”

Former midfielder Salihamidzic returned to the club as sporting director in August 2017 and was promoted to the post of board member for sport three years later.

He said: “It has been a great journey, which I would have liked to continue, but I respect the decision of the supervisory board. FC Bayern stands above everything else, and I wish our team and our fans cohesion and success.”

