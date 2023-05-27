Jim Goodwin to stay on as Dundee United manager after signing two-year deal

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has been appointed as Dundee United manager on a permanent basis on the eve of Sunday’s decisive fixtures in their battle to avoid the drop from the cinch Premiership.

United’s fate is out of their hands – they need to win at Motherwell and hope Kilmarnock beat Ross Count and wipe out the Staggies’ eight-goal advantage – but Goodwin and the Tannadice club have committed to one another regardless with a two-year deal.

Whether United survive or not, the club are planning a major overhaul in the summer, with Goodwin seen as the best man to lead it.

“I’m really pleased to have been able to get things agreed with the club,” the 41-year-old said. “I’m also incredibly grateful to the chairman and the rest of the board for offering me the position in the first place.

“This is a terrific football club with a great history and there are a lot of things to be positive about, albeit we’ve had a difficult season.

“It is now my job to make the necessary changes to ensure the club improves and moves forward in the right manner. Every decision I make during my time at Dundee United will be in the best interests of the club.

“Recruitment is pivotal at any football club. I recognise where the weaknesses have been this season and understand the key areas we need to improve and strengthen in the summer. I think that’s something for the supporters to look forward to.”

Chief executive Luigi Capuano said it was important to secure Goodwin’s position early in order to focus on the challenges ahead.

“As a club, we believed it was important to have him in place as soon as possible to allow the crucial rebuilding process to begin ahead of the 2023/24 season immediately,” he said.

“Since his initial appointment in March, Jim has been an example of professionalism, displaying all of the key attributes we feel are necessary to lead the football club and deliver on-field success in the future.”

Although the odds appear to be against United, midfielder Dylan Levitt claims he has seen “madder things happen in football” than the events it would take for them to avoid the drop.

The Wales midfielder said: “We need to go there and win, that’s the main thing first and foremost for the fans coming, for personal pride, to get a win before the end of the season.

“And then obviously football, you never know what can happen. You never know. But we are just going to go there and hopefully finish on a high.

“I have seen madder things happen in football, I think everyone has.

“Very slim chance but we need to go there and win the game more important than anything, just for yourself, the family and the fans.

“Going out and losing the last game of the season, no-one wants that.”