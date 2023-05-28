England World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood to retire at the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood has confirmed that she will retire at the end of this season.

The loose forward made her Roses debut in 2011 in their 15-11 defeat to the USA and has earned 82 caps for England, winning five Six Nations titles.

She was part of the 2014 World Cup-winning squad and played six times during the tournament, including the final as England beat Canada 21-9.

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴 🙌 It's the end of an era as Rugby World Cup winner and England legend @Vickyfleetwood announces she will call time on her glittering career when the season finishes#RedRoses 🌹 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 28, 2023

Fleetwood also played in the 2017 tournament then swapped to join England Sevens, where she won bronze in the 2018 Commonwealth Games before returning to 15-a-side rugby.

Since joining Saracens in 2014 she is also a two-time Premier 15s title winner with the club.

“My rugby career has been an incredible journey and has given me memories that will last forever,” Fleetwood told the England Rugby website.

On and off the pitch, you won't find anyone else like @Vickyfleetwood Here's her friends and team-mates to explain what makes her special 🥰#RedRoses pic.twitter.com/izVXH36s7S — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 28, 2023

“Being part of the Red Roses is something special and I’m proud that I got to wear the white shirt on so many occasions.

“Rugby has given me so much to be thankful for, and I’ve met some amazing people along the way.

“Although it’s time to step away from playing, I will continue to stay in the game through my coaching – something I am very passionate about.”