How the Premier League’s dramatic final day unfolded

By Press Association
Everton are celebrating survival in the Premier League after a winner from Abdoulaye Doucoure (Peter Byrne/PA)
Leicester and Leeds have been relegated from the Premier League after a tense final day of the season in which Everton avoided the drop.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the battle for survival played out.

4.30pm: Final games kick off. Everton began the day in the crucial 17th position on 33 points (-24 goal difference) with Leicester 18th on 31 (-18) and Leeds 19th, also on 31 (-27).

4.32: Harry Kane gives Tottenham the lead at Leeds (live standings: 17: Everton 34, 18: Leicester 32, 19: Leeds 31).

Harvey Barnes scores against West Ham
Harvey Barnes turned up the pressure on Everton with Leicester’s opener against West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)

5.03: Harvey Barnes puts Leicester 1-0 ahead against West Ham (17: Leicester 34, 18: Everton 34, 19: Leeds 31)

5.37: Leeds fall 2-0 behind to Spurs as Pedro Porro scores (17: Leicester 34, 18: Everton 34, 19: Leeds 31).

5.46: Abdoulaye Doucoure scores to give Everton a 1-0 lead against Bournemouth (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

5.51: Wout Faes doubles Leicester’s lead (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

5.57: Leeds pull it back to 2-1 against Spurs with a Jack Harrison goal (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

5.59: Kane’s second goal gives Spurs a 3-1 lead over Leeds (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

6.08: Pablo Fornals strikes for West Ham to cut Leicester’s lead to 2-1 (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

6.25: Lucas Moura puts Spurs 4-1 in front at Leeds (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

6.26: The final whistle blows at the King Power Stadium and Leicester beat West Ham 2-1 (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

6.27: Leeds are relegated as their game ends in a 4-1 defeat (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

6.30: Everton survive 10 minutes of injury time to beat Bournemouth 1-0, ensuring their survival and relegating Leicester (17: Everton 36, 18: Leicester 34, 19: Leeds 31).

