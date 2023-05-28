Katarina Johnson-Thompson finishes second on return to heptathlon in Gotzis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Katarina Johnson-Thompson finishes second on return to heptathlon in Gotzis

By Press Association
Katarina Johnson-Thompson was competing this weekend for the first time since last year’s Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson was competing this weekend for the first time since last year’s Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson marked her competitive return to heptathlon with a second-place finish at the Hypomeeting in Gotzis, Austria.

Johnson-Thompson, in her first outing since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August last year, finished runner-up to American Anna Hall, who topped the podium with a personal-best 6,988 points.

However, the 30-year-old, who has endured an injury-hit past couple of years, recorded a tally of 6,556 points, marking the Liverpudlian’s best haul since winning the world title in 2019.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson had a lifetime best in the shot put (Martin Rickett/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson had a lifetime best in the shot put (Martin Rickett/PA)

A throw of 13.92 metres represented a lifetime best in the shot put while her 1.89m high jump was her highest clearance in four years.

“I don’t think the score truly reflects where I am at but everything is going in the right direction and I can see a path back,” Johnson-Thompson said in quotes to the Guardian.

“Last year I was just asleep competitively. But now I feel super-motivated again because I know I can do better. I feel like I have blown the cobwebs off and I can truly attack.”

Fellow Briton Jade O’Dowda finished 10th in the two-day meet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks