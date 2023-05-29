[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Everton avoided relegation on a tense final day of the Premier League season that saw Leicester and Leeds condemned to the drop.

Meanwhile, Luton beat Coventry on penalties to claim a place in the top flight next season and Saracens were crowned Gallagher Premiership champions.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the sporting weekend in pictures.

Abdoulaye Doucoure (centre) celebrates his superb winner against Bournemouth that preserved Everton’s top-flight status (Peter Byrne/PA)

Leicester’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall looks dejected after the club’s relegation was confirmed despite victory over West Ham (Joe Giddens/PA)

There was also desolation at Elland Road, as seen in the demeanour of Georginio Rutter, as Leeds’ fate was sealed following a 4-1 loss to Tottenham (Tim Goode/PA)

Luton players hold up the shirt of captain Tom Lockyer after beating Coventry on penalties in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final. Lockyer collapsed early in the game at Wembley and was taken to hospital (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea’s Sam Kerr (right) and Millie Bright kiss the trophy after their side secured the Women’s Super League title with victory at Reading (Nigel French/PA)

A Just Stop Oil protester throws orange powder on the pitch during the Gallagher Premiership final between Saracens and Sale at Twickenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Saracens’ Alex Goode celebrates on the pitch after his side beat Sale 35-25 in a thrilling encounter at Twickenham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Max Verstappen celebrates after holding off Fernando Alonso to win a rain-hit Monaco Grand Prix (Luca Bruno/AP)

Mark Cavendish, who recently announced he will retire at the end of the season, won the final stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome. Primoz Roglic claimed the overall victory (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Jude Bellingham is consoled by Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic after their side were pipped to the Bundesliga title on the final day of the season by Bayern Munich. Bellingham was an unused substitute in his side’s 2-2 draw against Mainz, which allowed Bayern to leapfrog them with a 2-1 win at Cologne (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)