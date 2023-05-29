Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as the new permanent Chelsea boss.

The Blues have turned to the former Tottenham manager at the end of a turbulent campaign which saw them finish 12th in the Premier League.

Here, the PA news agency examines Pochettino’s managerial record.

Espanyol

😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino! ¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos 🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos 🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club 🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium 🎂 ¡Feliz cumpleaños, Mauricio!#EspanyoldeBarcelona #FundacióRCDE pic.twitter.com/8T8yDbcyAY — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) March 2, 2020

Won 53, drew 38, lost 70; 32.9 per cent win rate

Having finished his playing career with the Catalan club, Pochettino was pressed into service to lead a struggling team in January 2009 and lifted them from the relegation zone to a mid-table finish – drawing with local rivals Barcelona in the Copa del Rey and beating them in LaLiga.

Espanyol finished 11th, eighth and 14th in his three full seasons in charge, though the former Argentina defender left with them bottom of the table in November 2012 after a poor run of form and a dispute over financial restrictions.

Southampton

Mauricio Pochettino’s first Premier League job was managing Southampton (Chris Ison/PA)

Won 23, drew 18, lost 19; 38.3 per cent win rate

Taking over mid-season from the popular Nigel Adkins, Pochettino led Saints to a 14th-placed finish in 2012-13 and an impressive eighth the following campaign.

Conducting press conferences via an interpreter throughout his spell on the south coast, Pochettino was nevertheless clearly able to get his message across to an over-achieving squad and position himself for higher-profile roles to come.

Tottenham

Pochettino spent five years at Tottenham and led them to the Champions League final in 2018-19 (Adam Davy/PA)

Won 159, drew 62, lost 72; 54.3 per cent win rate

Pochettino’s five-year reign at Tottenham marked the most prolonged period of success and stability in their recent history, with the club finishing fifth, third, second, third and fourth and reaching finals of the Champions League and the League Cup.

The Argentinian nurtured a Spurs squad that was the youngest in the Premier League when they ended as runners-up in 2016-17, containing a mix of domestic talents such as Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Eric Dier, and overseas players including Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Toby Alderweireld.

A club that had had 10 coaches in 12 years before Pochettino’s arrival in 2014 have cycled through Jose Mourinho, interim boss Ryan Mason (twice), Nuno Espirito Santo, Antonio Conte and caretaker Cristian Stellini in short order since his departure in November 2019.

Paris St Germain

Pochettino struggled to get the most out of PSG’s star-studded squad (Tim Goode/PA)

Won 55, drew 15, lost 14; 65.5 per cent win rate

The French giants, where Pochettino spent time as a player, brought him the first major trophies of his managerial career by winning the Coupe de France in 2020-21 and Ligue 1 in 2021-22.

However, his tenure was not deemed successful as a runners-up finish to Lille in 2020-21 meant PSG missed out on the Ligue 1 title for only the second time in nine seasons, and he failed to guide the capital club to the Champions League final.

Pochettino was sacked last summer having won less than 66 per cent of matches in all competitions, whereas his predecessor Thomas Tuchel – who started this season as Chelsea boss – had a 75 per cent win rate across his two-and-a-half years in charge.