Liverpool and Juventus remember Heysel – Monday's sporting social

Mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo (left) and former Liverpool striker Ian Rush pay their respects (Peter Byrne/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 29.

Football

Liverpool and Juventus remembered a say day in 1985.

Liverpool FC remembers the 39 football fans who lost their lives at Heysel Stadium in Belgium on this day 38 years ago.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 29, 2023

Heysel, 38 years ago today. In loving memory.— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) May 29, 2023

Everton celebrated survival.

Good morning, Toffees! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MbVRlhzTV1— Everton (@Everton) May 29, 2023

Brazil came calling for Joelinton.

An incredible achievement. 👏Congratulations, Joe! 🇧🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/dDQ6ZP7dXX— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) May 29, 2023

Brighton celebrated Julio Enciso's goal of the season award.

JULIO, JULIO, JULIO! 🗣️🤩— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) May 28, 2023

Aston Villa are ready for Europe.

This moment. 😍 pic.twitter.com/mQnhfyp5LR— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 29, 2023

Manchester United enjoyed their winner.

Not sure what's better, the assist or the finish 😮💨@Fred08Oficial ➡️ @B_Fernandes8#MUFC || #MUNFUL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2023

The ups and downs of a Premier League season.

All of the ups and downs…Here is how the #PL table changed across the 2022/23 season 📈 pic.twitter.com/5GFjoyASIq— Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2023

It will soon be time to do it all again…

Just 75 days until the 2023/24 #PL season begins…— Premier League (@premierleague) May 29, 2023

Who's already counting down until next season then? 🙋♂️ pic.twitter.com/GWvRLj5CiD— Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) May 29, 2023

Sheffield Wednesday were promoted at Wembley.

WE'VE DONE IT! WE ARE GOING UP!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/OLrjpuPw0U— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 29, 2023

While Luton were celebrating after theirs.

https://t.co/d68NKwW6uJ https://t.co/KQOyNat50t— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) May 29, 2023

Some solo strike from Lauren Hemp!

Still not over this from @lauren__hemp tbh 🤤 #WSL pic.twitter.com/XSWNhoX7J0— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 29, 2023

Stat of the day from Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman has won the league in every season of his professional career 🤯#MiaSanMeister pic.twitter.com/2xjqZJ353N— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 29, 2023

Neymar showed his support at the Monaco Grand Prix.

F1 with @redbull pic.twitter.com/WBJzXlZaCL— Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) May 28, 2023

Tennis

Parenting with Andy Murray.

Little parenting tip for any new parents out there…don't have 4 of them😆— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) May 29, 2023

Snooker

Attention all pockets!

Flukes of 2022/23 Part 2 pic.twitter.com/KMvmAGrIXc— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) May 29, 2023

Cricket

Azeem Rafiq's remote control had a busy afternoon.

Loving flicking between the playoff final and IPL final 🏏⚽️🙌 @BarnsleyFC & @gujarat_titans to do it for me 👊🏽👊🏽#sportingevents #playofffinal #IPLfinal— Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) May 29, 2023

Formula One

Lando met Spider-man at Monaco.

This moment on the grid. @TomHolland1996 @LandoNorris 🕷🏁 #MonacoGP 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/LLAK1UtCQn— McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 29, 2023

Then and now.

A podium reunion, nine years in the making 🥰Max and Esteban share the rostrum for the first time since Imola 2014, back in their European Formula 3 days!#MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/R323RCEIaS— Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2023