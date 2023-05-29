Lancashire slip to first defeat of Blast season against Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Lancashire slip to first defeat of Blast season against Birmingham

By Press Association
Birmingham beat Lancashire at Edgbaston (Nigel French/PA)
Birmingham beat Lancashire at Edgbaston (Nigel French/PA)

Lancashire suffered their first defeat of this season’s Vitality Blast as they slumped to a seven-wicket loss at Birmingham Bears on Monday.

The Lightning lost their last seven wickets for 36 runs in 35 balls as they were bowled out for just 98 at Edgbaston.

Spinners Danny Briggs and Dan Mousley did most of the damage, taking four for 15 and three for 13 respectively.

The Bears then eased to victory, maintaining their own 100 per cent record in the competition, with captain Alex Davies, formerly of Lancashire, hitting an unbeaten 51 from 39 balls.

Worcestershire claimed their third win from three outings as they saw off Leicestershire by 33 runs at New Road.

Kashif Ali top-scored with 69 – his maiden half-century in the Blast – as the Rapids posted 183 for seven from their 20 overs.

Leicestershire reached 70 for one in reply but then fell away as Brett D’Oliveira, Michael Bracewell and Usama Mir all took two wickets apiece and Pat Brown (three for 25) cut through the tail.

Northamptonshire claimed their first win as they beat Derbyshire by six wickets with 12 balls to spare at Derby.

Saif Zaib led them home with 37 not out from 32 balls while captain David Willey and Chris Lynn added 31 as the Steelbacks eased to their 152-run target.

Wayne Madsen had top-scored for Derbyshire with 57 and wicketkeeper Brooke Guest weighed in with 49.

Gloucestershire held on for a nail-biting two-run win over Middlesex in a high-scoring contest at Northwood.

Miles Hammond hit 59 from 42 balls and Grant Roelofsen 34 from 19 as Gloucestershire ran up 181 for nine from their 20 overs.

Stephen Eskinazi (59) and Joe Cracknell (42) got Middlesex off to a strong start in reply before Luke Hollman (39) and Ryan Higgins (24) took up the chase.

Seven runs were needed off the final over but Matt Taylor conceded just four with Higgins run out off the last ball.

Alex Hales cracked an unbeaten 65 as Nottinghamshire ended Durham’s unbeaten start with a five-wicket win at Chester-le-Street.

Tom Moores added 32 from 19 balls as the visitors successful chased down a target of 169. Shaheen Afridi (17no) finished the job with his second six in the final over.

Durham’s 168 for six was built around 50 from Ollie Robinson with other notable contributions from Graham Clark (29), Ashton Turner (27) and Michael Jones (26).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks