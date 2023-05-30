Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw signs two-year contract extension

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw has signed a two-year contract extension with the Women’s Super League outfit running to the summer of 2026.

The 26-year-old Jamaica international, nicknamed ‘Bunny’, scored 31 goals in 30 City appearances in all competitions in the 2022-23 season and has netted 50 times for them in total since joining in 2021 from Bordeaux.

Shaw said in a statement from the club: “I’m delighted to continue my journey with this amazing group.

“Everyone made me feel welcome from the first day I came here.

“I enjoy the way we play and I’m at a stage now where I understand the way we play and I can only get better and grow.

“I think here at City is the perfect place for me. I put all my effort and time on the pitch and obviously for the position I play and the quality I have around me, I know I’m going to be in positions to score goals.

“I’ve always said Manchester feels like home away from home too.

“I enjoy coming into the City ground every day and training with the group, vibing with the girls and I also have family here, so Manchester has felt like home ever since I arrived.

“I just want to thank our fans for everything, all the love and support they’ve given me since I arrived. I’ll just try my best to continue repaying them on the football pitch.”

City boss Gareth Taylor said: “Bunny’s growth and development as a player over the past two years, but particularly this season, has been fantastic and we’re thrilled to see her extend her contract with us.

Shaw scored 31 goals in 30 appearances for City in 2022-23 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“She has thrived having had the opportunity of extended runs in the team throughout the current campaign and has shown on a regular basis what a talent she is and why we brought her to the club.

“She scored goals regularly in France and America prior to joining us and has now shown what she’s capable of in England too – which says a lot about her ability.

“She is still a young player though who wants to improve and is hungry for success and we’re only scratching the surface with her which is a very exciting prospect as we aim to develop her even further over the next three years.”