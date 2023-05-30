Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Cammy Kerr wants to ‘make more memories that will last a lifetime’ at Dundee

By Press Association
Cammy Kerr lifted the Championship trophy recently (Steve Welsh/PA)
Cammy Kerr lifted the Championship trophy recently (Steve Welsh/PA)

Long-serving defender Cammy Kerr declared “there is no place I would rather be” as he prepares to continue his association with Dundee for another two years.

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career with his boyhood club – apart from a couple of loan stints at Peterhead – but it was unclear if he would remain at Dens Park beyond this summer, with his deal expiring amid reported interest from other clubs.

However, Dundee announced on Tuesday – a day after the appointment of new manager Tony Docherty – that Kerr has signed a contract extension until 2025 as they prepare to return to the cinch Premiership following their Championship title win.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign a contract extension with Dundee Football Club,” Kerr told the Dark Blues’ website.

“The past year has been a particularly special one for me as it brought along my 250th appearance in my testimonial year and I cannot thank the fans enough for their support in those events.

“To top it all off by winning the league made it extra special, memories to last a lifetime. But it’s now time to be better and make more memories that will last a lifetime.

“To represent Dundee Football Club is something that I could have only dreamed of as a young lad and it fills me with pride every time I pull on the dark blue.

“There is no place I would rather be, Dundee till I die.”

Kerr follows highly-regarded young midfielder Lyall Cameron in signing a new deal with Dundee this month, although the squad remains threadbare with most of the squad that won the Championship under recently-departed boss Gary Bowyer currently out of contract.

